Food News Trying Dry January? 5 things to do in Boston that aren’t drinking. The sobriety challenge known as Dry January isn't easy when there's alcohol everywhere. Try these five activities instead to either get away from alcohol or have fun without taking a sip. Dray Drinks sells zero-proof beverages, like the bottles seen here. Katelyn Umholtz/Boston.com

As Boston enters 2024 — possibly with New Year’s Eve hangovers — some residents may choose to begin the new year by bidding farewell to alcohol, at least for 31 days.

It’s Dry January, the month-long sobriety challenge that has grown in popularity over the years as more people participate and more businesses capitalize on the drop in drinking.

Dry January comes with some obvious benefits: drinking less is healthier and cheaper (especially if you live in Boston).

But participating also comes with its challenges, mainly socially. Alcohol is a staple at adult social outings, and evading beverages can be hard when out for a good time with friends.

To be clear, there is plenty to do in Boston that isn’t drinking at a bar, all year long. Whether you’re cutting out drinking altogether this January, or reducing your alcohol intake for a more “damp” month, here are some activities in which consuming adult beverages isn’t necessary to have some fun.

Try a non-alcoholic cocktail

Let’s face it: Social events like birthdays, anniversaries, or even weddings can happen in January. You may not feel tempted to drink at these gatherings, which is great, but it doesn’t make abstaining from alcohol any easier when several people ask you why you don’t have a drink in hand.

Dray Drinks is Boston’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, now open in the South End. – Katelyn Umholtz/Boston.com

At Dray Drinks, a bottle shop specializing in zero-proof beverages, you can avoid getting those questions AND enjoy a drink at the same time. They’ve been open since November, but are holding their Dry January Grand Opening party on Jan. 6 — sampling the products, which include zero-proof beers, wines, and pre-made cocktails, will be an option at the party, in case you want to try before you buy.

Owner Pat Dooling recommends grabbing a bottle of the Kentucky 74 Bourbon or the GinISH for “replicas” of Manhattan and martini cocktails at any January party you may be attending. Want to try mocktails at a restaurant or bar? Start with Alden & Harlow in Harvard Square or Daiquiris & Daisies at High Street Place.

Take a yoga class

So you’re cutting drinking for health reasons. Why not add to that effort by starting up yoga? If you’re a beginner, it may be best to start out with a community class. At JP Centre Yoga, their community classes are only $6 — they host both a general weekly community class as well as monthly offerings for the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

And through a program called Yoga Equity Project, they’re able to offer tiered pricing for all of their classes. The studio offers three Jan. 1 classes, and a series called Radical Resilience: Winter Self-Care Series will run through the month of January.

Support a local movie theater

It can be challenging to take in a new movie when you’ve got a buzz going. Skip the pricey movie theater bar, get yourself a slightly less pricey popcorn (and a free cup of water) instead, and sink into the seats at the iconic Coolidge Corner Theatre.

People line up to buy tickets at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, Oct. 4, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

The offerings at this independent theater in Brookline always go beyond current movies. Sci-Fi film buffs will find a slate of films of interest this month, like George Lucas’s directorial debut THX 1138, M3GAN, and Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, to name a few. If you’re a student, take advantage of the $3-off discount from Sunday to Thursday.

Learn to cook

Taking a cooking class is in, and learning mixology is out this January. At the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, learn to make a new dish or adopt a new cooking technique when you sign up for any one of a variety of classes.

Some are series classes, like six weekly classes that teach plant-based cooking techniques starting in January, and are therefore more expensive. But there are single-class offerings — like the cake decorating program on Valentine’s Day — that are typically under $100.

The best part for those that are participating in Dry January? There’s no alcohol for sale during these classes. CSCA executive director and CEO Sean Leonard said it’s the perfect alcohol-free activity for couples or groups of friends, but he recommends booking a class at least six weeks in advance.

Play arcade games

Arcade games aren’t just for kids, and at Versus (part of Big Night), it’s an arcade that is mostly for adults. Sure, the space is open for all ages from 5 to 7 p.m., but after that, the space becomes a 21+ playroom.

Versus, a video game arcade and restaurant. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

That does mean there’s alcohol at Versus, but it could be a great space to hang out with friends who aren’t as “sober curious” — plus, there’s a good chance you’ll win that round of Giant Jenga against your more inebriated friends. There are also alcohol-free milkshakes, in case you need a fun beverage.

Versus will have its usual weekly events throughout January, including its Sunday Super Smash Bros. Tournament. Every guest pays a $5 cover to enter.