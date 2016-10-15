Here are 5 of the most popular Halloween candies bought in New England

New England trick-or-treaters may be more likely to find certain candy in their Halloween collections over others, according to data from Peapod.

Peapod, one of the country’s leading online grocers, looked at the sales of 43 different types of candy across eastern Massachusetts (Cape Cod, metro Boston to Worcester), western Massachusetts (Springfield area), southern New Hampshire (Nashua and Portsmouth), and northern Connecticut (Hartford and New London) during October 2015.

Below are the five brands that had the highest sales in each region.

1. Hershey’s Kit Kat Candy Bars Snack Size

2. Milky Way Bars Fun Size

3. Brach’s Candy Corn

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snack Size

5. Nestle Butterfinger Bars Fun Size