One of the best seafood restaurants in the country is coming to Boston

A Maine seafood restaurant that has been called one of the best in America could soon be heading down the coast to Boston.

Eventide Oyster Co., a Portland, Maine, seafood restaurant that famously labels its half shells “From Maine” or “Away,” has earned national recognition from publications like Eater, Conde Nast Traveler, and Travel + Leisure. Eventide’s chefs/co-owners, Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley, were also semifinalists for a 2016 James Beard Award for their newest restaurant, The Honey Paw.

We have Maine Shrimp!!! Served with garlic butter aioli and lemon #bigtreehospitality #eventideoysterco A photo posted by Eventide Oyster Co. (@eventideoyster) on Feb 3, 2016 at 9:04am PST

Now, Big Tree Hospitality, the ownership group behind Eventide, Honey Paw, and Hugo’s — another well-regarded Portland eatery — are “actively involved” in securing space for a new restaurant in the Fenway, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Tentatively called “Eventide Fenway,” the restaurant will be located at 1321 Boylston St., and will offer a “concise and creative seafood menu” and a “casual counter-service setting.”

Because the project is in its earliest stages, details are few and far between, but if Eventide Fenway lives up to the reputation of its Portland counterpart, Boston will have another world-class seafood restaurant on its oyster-opening hands.