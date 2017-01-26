This local doughnut shop has put a (doughnut) wager on the Super Bowl

Kane's Handcrafted Donuts has placed bets with shops in Houston and Pittsburgh. Next up: one in Atlanta.

By
8:43 AM

Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts has been placing its doughnuts on the line for the New England Patriots.

The shop, which has locations in Saugus and Boston, has bet a dozen doughnuts on each of the past two Pats games with doughnut shops in the opposing team’s cities — and is clearly on a winning streak. With Super Bowl LI approaching, Kane’s is hoping for another sweet taste of victory in the world of doughnut wagers.

When the New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans earlier this month to go to the AFC Championship, a friendly wager with Hugs & Donuts in Houston meant the Texas shop had to ship a dozen of its most popular doughnuts to Kane’s, and its owner had to don a Pats jersey while baking the doughnuts to boot.

Kane’s documented the arrival of the Hugs & Donuts winnings, posting this video on Instagram:

A similar bet with Mac’s Donut Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, meant the Pats’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship this past Sunday ensured that another dozen doughnuts will be sent to Kane’s and land the owner of Mac’s in a Pats jersey for a day.

Now Kane’s is eyeing a doughnut victory on Super Bowl Sunday.

The shop has placed a final dozen-doughnut wager with Atlanta’s Sublime Doughnuts ahead of Super Bowl LI, betting on the Pats over the Atlanta Falcons (naturally).

