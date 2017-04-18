Mike’s Pastry is opening a new Somerville location this week

Somerville’s Assembly Row is about to get a little bit sweeter.

Mike’s Pastry, the iconic North End bakery famous for its cannoli, is opening a location in the burgeoning retail district on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The new shop, housed at 445 Revolution Drive, will be Mike’s third location. Its second debuted in Harvard Square in 2014.

Mike’s teased the opening with a cryptic social media post on Monday.

Coming soon…. very soon. #newlocation #assemblyrow #mikespastry #thursday A post shared by MikesPastry (@mikespastry) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Mike’s Pastry General Manager Angelo Papa confirmed the opening time and date in an email, saying that the bakery was “very excited” to be expanding to Somerville.

According to a press release, one of Mike’s founding owners, Annette Mercogliano, will serve the first cannoli at 8 a.m., and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone will be on hand for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m.