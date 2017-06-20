This food festival is entirely devoted to pickles

If your love of pickles goes beyond occasionally dressing up a hamburger, consider the pickle festival: This Saturday, you can attend the Boston Pickle Fair from Isenberg Projects, a local marketing agency devoted to real estate and pop up events.

Local vendors from across New England and New York will bring samples and stock of all things vinegar-soaked to the Seaport: pickled and fermented vegetables, pickled eggs, kimchi, sauces, and of course, a plethora of pickle varieties.

Locals might be familiar with Salem’s Maitland Mountain Farms, Cambridge’s Alden and Harlow, and Boston’s Grillo’s Pickles, all of which you’ll be able to find at the fair.

Roadies Diner. —Handout

Advertisement

In addition to professional picklers, America’s Test Kitchen will play host and judge to a home pickling contest. Amateurs can bring their best briny goods to compete. The winner will be picked based on flavor, texture, and creativity.

Aside from pickles, Sa Pa, a Vietnamese food truck, and Trolley Dogs, a hotdog and Italian ice truck, will park at the fair, and Samuel Adams and Farmer Willie’s Craft Ginger Beer will pour in a 21-plus beer garden. Kids can take their turn with the many lawn games, like pickle ring-toss and corn hole, and live bands will play throughout the day.

Tickets get you into the fair and samples from the many vendors. Beer and food from the trucks cost extra. Half of the proceeds from tickets will be donated to Future Chefs, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young people enter the culinary field.

Boston Pickle Fair; Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; The Innovation and Design Building, 1 Design Center Place and 21-23-25 DryDock Ave., Boston; tickets are $8 for adults and $2 for kids; bostonpicklefair.com