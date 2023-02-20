Food Wear what you eat with Kowloon’s limited edition Nikes The Saugus staple has teamed up with local artist Sway for a limited-edition shoe line.

Looking for some takeout on the North Shore? Add some shoes to your order.

Kowloon Restaurant, a Saugus hallmark and family-owned business, teamed up with Sway, the local artist behind Blueswaydshoes, to make a limited release of Kowloon-themed Nikes. These Air Force Ones feature the restaurant’s name and are painted in the establishment’s signature red, gold, and black.

Now available! Limited Edition Kowloon Sneakers! In partnership with local artist "Sway from blueswaydshoes". Hand painted collectors’s item! Only 100 will be produced of this First Inaugural Design! These are pre-orders. Order Online at https://t.co/IyTAm6U18b pic.twitter.com/3AzcvyeMcR — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) February 19, 2023

Bobby Wong, a Kowloon owner, said the idea came to him after Sway made his brother a pair of shoes.

“A light bulb went off in my head and I said that’d be kind of cool to have a Kowloon branded sneaker,” he said, adding that he pitched the idea to Sway who whole-heartedly agreed.

The hand-painted shoes — limited to 100 pairs — are retailing for $495 on the Kowloon website. The design is only the first to be served by the new partners, as Wong said future sneaker collaborations will have different designs and proceeds will go toward local non-profits.

“It’d be kind of fun and [at the] same time we’ll be doing something good,” he said.

The duo is waiting to see how the sales go for the launch of the first 100 pairs before deciding how to proceed.

“We’re just going to have fun with it and see where it goes,” Wong said.