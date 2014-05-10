Are You Nagging Your Man to Death?

Your man isn’t exaggerating when he says your nagging is killing him, according to a new report.

According to a study by Danish researchers at the University of Copenhagen, a nagging spouse can shorten one’s lifespan.

Around 315 extra deaths per 100,000 people per year could be caused by spousal demands and worries, reported the National Post.

Men who said they faced “many’’ demands from their partner were two and a half times more likely to die than those in less stressful relationships.

The study suggested that going to work could provide relief from a stressful relationship because men who were unemployed and frequently nagged were even more likely to die,’’ the Post wrote.

Advertisement

“Men will limit their conversations with friends and family,’’ Dr. Rikke Lund, the author of the study told the Daily Mail. “The one person they have as a confident is actually the one putting the worries and demands on them then that could be making them more vulnerable.’’

The findings were in line with other studies that found that men respond to stress with higher levels of cortisol, according to Time. Stress is known to have negative health effects.

Demanding spouses and children, not neighbors or in-laws, seemed to have this life-threatening effect on people.

Women may be more immune to nagging as there was little effect on their death rates, reported the Telegraph, perhaps because women have stronger social networks.

The study was published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.