Tooth Tattoos Are Real

Didn’t you know? Teeth tattoos are a cool new “fashion trend’’ that are all the rage — you know, in certain circles. “I’ve thought about tattoos in the past, but let’s face it, everyone has one so it’s no longer cool or unique. But this one is,’’ tooth ink enthusiast Tim Miller told Connecticut’s WFSB 3.

The concept is exactly what it sounds like. Tooth meet ink. They’re just as vibrant as any other tattoo you would get on any other part of your body — and they’re just as permanent, too. Miller was told by his dentist that he could get an image placed on the cap of his tooth by Suburban Dental Laboratory in Bloomfield, Conn., where their staff specializes in chomper customization. They range in price, but mostly fall under $200.

Miller opted for a shamrock in honor of his wife’s Irish heritage, and says he gets that “lettuce in your teeth’’ comment a lot.

The catch is, you have to be getting a cap/crown. The tattoo goes on the cap/crown, not your tooth. But we think this is a good thing, because we imagine hours under a tattoo gun hammering into your molars would be a rather stressful/painful/traumatizing experience.

Anyway, it’s happening, whether you like it or not. And if the description wasn’t enough to make you cringe, here’s some photos:

Anyone fancy a tooth tattoo?! pic.twitter.com/nqkafw41Cg — John Oliver (@johnnywild01) April 6, 2014

Like tattoos? How would you feel about one on your tooth? Lab techs.... have you ever designed a tooth tattoo? pic.twitter.com/rtRATc6E — Arcari Dental Lab (@ArcariLab) February 1, 2013

h/t Buzzfeed