Tooth Tattoos Are Real

–iStock
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 20, 2014

Didn’t you know? Teeth tattoos are a cool new “fashion trend’’ that are all the rage — you know, in certain circles. “I’ve thought about tattoos in the past, but let’s face it, everyone has one so it’s no longer cool or unique. But this one is,’’ tooth ink enthusiast Tim Miller told Connecticut’s WFSB 3.

The concept is exactly what it sounds like. Tooth meet ink. They’re just as vibrant as any other tattoo you would get on any other part of your body — and they’re just as permanent, too. Miller was told by his dentist that he could get an image placed on the cap of his tooth by Suburban Dental Laboratory in Bloomfield, Conn., where their staff specializes in chomper customization. They range in price, but mostly fall under $200.

Advertisement

Miller opted for a shamrock in honor of his wife’s Irish heritage, and says he gets that “lettuce in your teeth’’ comment a lot.

The catch is, you have to be getting a cap/crown. The tattoo goes on the cap/crown, not your tooth. But we think this is a good thing, because we imagine hours under a tattoo gun hammering into your molars would be a rather stressful/painful/traumatizing experience.

Anyway, it’s happening, whether you like it or not. And if the description wasn’t enough to make you cringe, here’s some photos:

h/t Buzzfeed

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
He messed up on my birthday September 1, 2020 | 7:50 AM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver slams Tucker Carlson August 31, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Love Letters
My husband won’t share his money August 31, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Chadwick Boseman
As locals mourn Chadwick Boseman, ABC to air 'Black Panther' and tribute doc Sunday August 30, 2020 | 12:08 PM
MTV VMA's
BET nailed its awards show during the pandemic. Will MTV? August 30, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Chadwick Boseman, 43, died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
How Patriots and Celtics players reacted to Chadwick Boseman's death August 29, 2020 | 3:59 PM
Marvel
Fans hope Marvel comic book improves Native representation August 29, 2020 | 11:32 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a student works outside Ehrighaus dormitory on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, some college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Remote Learning
Share with us: What are your best tips for remote learning? August 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43 August 28, 2020 | 10:17 PM
TV
Netflix cancels teen drama filmed in Mass. August 28, 2020 | 4:35 PM
TV
Ayo Edebiri to replace Jenny Slate as biracial character on 'Big Mouth' August 28, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Love Letters
Should I confess my feelings? August 28, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Love Letters
I wish she’d stop flirting with my boyfriend August 27, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Movie Reviews
The good, the bad, and the ugly reviews of 'Tenet,' the new Christopher Nolan film August 26, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Aaron and Denice Sawitsky on their wedding day.
Vows
Watch lightning strike after a groom says 2020 has not been the best year August 26, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Love Letters
I told my boss I’m in love with him August 26, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Things to Do
You can watch free outdoor movies and concerts at the MFA next month August 25, 2020 | 1:13 PM
Love Letters
He claims he only cheated once August 25, 2020 | 8:51 AM
A student and teacher interact remotely.
Hybrid Learning
Is your child doing hybrid learning? Experts offer 5 tips. August 25, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Symphony Hall's box office remained closed earlier this summer.
Music
Boston Symphony Orchestra lays off 50 full-time administrative staffers August 24, 2020 | 11:56 AM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver pokes fun at Tom Brady, slams Trump's 'ineffective, racist' border wall August 24, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Love Letters
Why did she ghost? August 24, 2020 | 9:02 AM
John Oliver.
Arts
Connecticut city naming sewage plant after John Oliver August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
FOX NEWS
'Hoax' book purports to reveal extent of internal unease at Fox August 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died at the age of 52 in 2017.
Chris Cornell
Statue of lauded rocker Chris Cornell vandalized in Seattle August 22, 2020 | 1:18 PM
In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Carolina.
Kanye West
West Virginia: Kanye West short on ballot signatures August 22, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Boston - 07/03/19 - People enter the Underground Ink Block, which shares space with public parking. Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)
Local
Just moved to Boston? Here's how you can discover the city in a pandemic August 21, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Movies
Movie theaters are reopening in Mass. Here's what to expect if you go. August 21, 2020 | 4:15 PM
'Full Dissidence: Notes from an Uneven Playing Field' author Howard Bryant
Book Club
Introducing the Boston.com book club! August 21, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Love Letters
‘The other guy got in touch during lockdown’ August 21, 2020 | 8:56 AM