Girls and Boys React Differently to Caffeine Starting at Puberty

In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, thousands of empty and crushed soda cans build up on a conveyer belt near the end of the line at Tennis Sanitation in Saint Paul Park, Minn.
In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, thousands of empty and crushed soda cans build up on a conveyer belt near the end of the line at Tennis Sanitation in Saint Paul Park, Minn. –AP Photo/The St. Paul Pioneer Press, John Doman
By
Denali Tietjen
June 16, 2014

Caffeine isn’t healthy, but that’s no news. The withdrawal headaches, jitteriness and dehydration kind of gave that one way. What is news, however, is that starting at puberty, it’s worse for boys than girls.

Girls and boys have the same cardiovascular reactions to caffeine in childhood, but begin to react differently in adolescence, finds a new study conducted by researchers from The University of Buffalo.

In the double-blind study published in the June issue of Pediatrics, researchers examined the cardiovascular reactions of 52 pre-pubescent (ages eight to nine) and 49 post-pubescent (ages 15 to 17) children to varying levels of caffeine. Participants consumed either the placebo, 1 mg/kg or 2 mg/kg caffeinated sodas, and then had their heart rates and blood pressures taken. The results found that pre-pubescent children had the same reaction to caffeine regardless of gender, while post-pubescent boys had much stronger cardiovascular reactions to caffeine than girls.

Mean6SEMchanges in average heart rate (HR). between 0- and 2-mg/kg doses of caffeine in prepubertal and postpubertal boys and girls. Because there were no effects of time and no differences between the 1- and 2-mg/kg doses, the data shown are the average changes frombaseline and are fromthe 2-mg/kg condition. *Significantly different from postpubertal boys, P , .05. —PEDIATRICS Volume 134, Number 1, July 2014
Advertisement

The study also examined post-pubescent girls’ reactions to caffeine at various phases of their menstrual cycles. At different stages of the cycle, the girls metabolized caffeine differently.

“We found differences in responses to caffeine across the menstrual cycle in post-pubertal girls, with decreases in heart rate that were greater in the mid-luteal phase and blood pressure increases that were greater in the mid-follicular phase of the menstrual cycle,’’ Dr. Jennifer Temple, one of the researchers who conducted the study said in a University at Buffalo press release announcing the study.

(“Pubertal’’ is another way to refer to puberty.) While the data concludes that there are gender differences in cardiovascular responses to caffeine that begin to occur at puberty, the researchers aren’t sure reactions are a result of biology or physiology. The researchers proposed that these differences could either stem from horomone levels after puberty or from societal differences in caffeine consumption (for instance, the study says girls consume less caffeine than boys).

For the pro-basketball aspiring boys, “caffeine will stunt your growth’’ might be a scary enough warning to keep them away from the Monster. But if height isn’t a serious enough threat, you can add blood pressure, heart rate and cardiovascular issues to the long list of reasons they can’t have soda.

TOPICS: Health
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Hampton Beach boardwalk.
Travel
This local beach has the best boardwalk in America, according to Coastal Living magazine June 19, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Love Letters
Too soon to move in together? June 19, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Events
A bunch of impressive sand sculptures are taking over Hampton Beach June 17, 2017 | 8:50 AM
22bar - At BISq, sweet bubbly enhances fried chicken with a kick. (Christopher Macintosh)
Food
11 places to try one of the hottest trends in wine this summer June 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kati and Ben Sorensen-Young won a wedding at the Boston Public Library.
Relationships
This Cape Cod couple won a dream wedding at the Boston Public Library June 16, 2017 | 3:20 PM
27names - Actress and Watertown native Eliza Dushku. (Michael Blanchard)
Celebs
Watertown native Eliza Dushku announces engagement with adorable Instagram post June 16, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Celebs
Celebrities share the best advice they ever got from dad June 16, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want to date anyone else June 16, 2017 | 9:05 AM
A dish at 7th Settlement Brewery and restaurant in Dover, N.H.
Restaurants
A restaurant in New Hampshire just banned tipping June 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A scene from 'Detroit.'
Entertainment
Watch the gripping new trailer for 'Detroit,' filmed in the Boston area June 15, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
Watch the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Daddy's Home 2' June 15, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston City Hall Plaza.
Events
Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day June 15, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Rooftop yoga.
Health
This rooftop yoga class overlooks the city—and a pool June 15, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Father's Day weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Captain Lord mansion.
Real Estate
Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale June 15, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Lifestyle
Golden doodles, whoodles, and giant schnoodles — oh my! June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Tom McCarthy.
Arts
The Oscar-winning director of 'Spotlight' is still a believer in journalism June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Uzo Aduba during Monday's June 12, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba shared her uplifting BU commencement tips with Stephen Colbert June 13, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Love Letters
‘His mother is basically the worst’ June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Elizabeth Marvel (left) as Antony, Tina Benko as Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry as Caesar in a preview of “Julius Caesar” at the Delacorte Theater in New York.
Entertainment
Local theater leader defends N.Y. company in ‘Julius Caesar’ controversy June 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
09/21/2012 CAMBRIDGE, MA Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at Belly Wine Bar (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
A buzzy wine bar and its pioneering sister restaurant are closing June 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM