8 Health-Tracking Devices to Try

Composite image.
Composite image. –AFP/Relaxnews
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
July 11, 2014

  • 8 Awesome Health-Tracking Devices

    For wearable health-tracking sensor devices, the future looks bright, at least according to San Francisco-based Rock Health, a seed accelerator for health startups. We browsed the company’s portfolio of biotech startups to find the hottest new health technology out there.

    Here are eight health-tracking devices we’re particularly excited about.

  • AgaMatrix

    AgaMatrix is a health techonology company that has a developed a variety of devices for diabetes patients. One of their most innovative devices is their mobile blood glucose tracker, the first FDA-approved application of its type. The device plugs into an iPhone and tracks blood sugar levels, carb intake and insulin dosage for diabetes patients.

  • BodyMedia Fit

    This armband tracks user’s caloric burn, activity levels, and sleep patterns, and connects to phones via Bluetooth or sends data directly to the cloud. Package prices range from $179.95-$259.

  • FitBit

    FitBit offers a family of fitness tracking devices that track physical activity, nutrition and sleep. The data tehn syncs with your wireless device so you can track your progress. It’s like a personal trainer on your arm! The devices range in price from $59.95 to $99.95.

  • Proteus ‘Smart Pills’

    Biotech company Proteus recently launched a “smart pill’’ system, microchipped medication tablets that track patient adherence via a nifty smartphone app. The ingesitble sensor is powered by natural tomach fluids so it’s completely safe. In addition to tracking patient adeherence, the chip also detecst information about the body’s response to the medicine such as heart rate, activity and rest so the doctor can monitor the effectiveness of the prescription.

  • Jawbone UP

    The Jawbone UP features a flexible wristband packed with vibration and motion sensors to track and analyze exercise, diet, and sleep data. $99.99 –

  • LARK

    The LARK Bluetooth-enabled bracelet rouses you from slumber by delivering pulsing vibrations on a pressure point on your inner wrist. $69-$129. The company also has a fitness app that tracks your activity and provides personalized feedback determined by an algorothim designed by Standford and Harvard health experts. The app is available on androids now and is coming to the Apple store soon.

  • Withings Wi-Fi Body Scale

    This extra-thin scale automatically sends your body measurements wirelessly to your computer or iPhone, to track your gains or losses over time. Price is around $150.

  • Basis

    Basis offers a wrist-worn device that measures the wearer’s heart rate, caloric burn, and sleep patterns. Preorder: $199.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Movies
Box office goes 'Sonic' again but hears 'Call of the Wild' February 23, 2020 | 7:54 PM
Karsten Moran
Obituaries
B. Smith, model turned restaurateur and lifestyle maven, dies at 70 February 23, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Springdale Beer director Joe Connolly.
Beer
10 questions with Springdale Beer's Joe Connolly February 22, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The NBC series Friends. Pictured from left: Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Muriel Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Courteney Cox as Monica Geller.
'Friends'
'Friends' cast to reunite in HBO Max special February 21, 2020 | 10:14 PM
Spruce was named after the bar that my husband and I met at (Spruce Street Tavern). We love Spruce because he is the most friendly, lovable pup! Whenever we go on walks, he demands that he gets pet by each person we come across (some people don't always love that and we apologize!). It makes for a much longer walk, but it makes him so happy and that's all we want.
Pets
Here are 11 pets from Boston.com readers to brighten your day February 21, 2020 | 4:49 PM
jim kock and linda henry
Beer
Video: A discussion with Jim Koch, the creator of Samuel Adams beer February 21, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Young man holding smarthphone in hand while typing
Lifestyle
Share your Leap Day stories with us February 21, 2020 | 10:47 AM
SUBTITLES
Trump not a 'Parasite' fan, praises 'Gone with the Wind' February 21, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Love Letters
He might be the jealous type February 21, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen.
Celebs
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen enjoyed a night out in Boston February 20, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Love Letters
We spent time together for months – until he disappeared February 20, 2020 | 9:04 AM
There are potential physical, mental, and emotional health benefits for people who own pets. With all of the benefits, it wouldn’t be surprising if doctors one day began prescribing pets. Until then, here are some reasons why you may want to consider calling a furry friend your own.
Pets
It's National Love Your Pet Day. Share a photo of your furry friends with us February 20, 2020 | 7:38 AM
Godsmack singer Sully Erna gets ready to teach radio listeners to drum at the WAAF station in 2008.
107.3 FM
FM home of WAAF, a longtime Boston rock radio institution, sold to contemporary Christian broadcaster February 19, 2020 | 12:11 PM
'Family Guy'
Meg Griffin of 'Family Guy' is headed to this New England college February 19, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Where do I go for answers and decisions after an acquisition? Elaine Varelas discusses February 19, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Love Letters
He doesn’t want me traveling with my friend February 19, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Paul Lamontagne of Bearstronaut performs during the 2013 Boston Music Awards at The Liberty Hotel in Boston.
Music
5 concerts that are selling out fast February 18, 2020 | 6:35 PM
epa04826368 (FILE) A file picture dated 24 February 2013 of US actor and director Ben Affleck (R) and wife, actress Jennifer Garner (L) arriving for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA. Affleck and Garner on 30 June 2015 announced plans to file for divorce after ten years of marriage, according to media reports. *** Local Caption *** 50726486 EPA/MIKE NELSON *** Local Caption *** 50726486
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck calls divorce from Jennifer Garner 'the biggest regret of my life' February 18, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck texted Tom Brady about his future with the Patriots. This was his response. February 18, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Break
5 reasons to get the kids out of the house this February break February 18, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Love Letters
Does he still want his ex-wife? February 18, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Love Letters
Does he still want his ex-wife? February 18, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Box office
'Sonic the Hedgehog' speeds to $57 million debut February 16, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Entertainment
Bansky made a Valentine's Day mural. It was defaced soon after. Now it's covered. February 16, 2020 | 7:41 AM
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, in this September 19, 2004 file photo. Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce on March 25, 2005 from Brad Pitt, some two and a half months after Hollywood's golden couple announced they were separating, court papers in Los Angeles showed. REUTERS/Kimberly White/Files - 21poplan Library Tag 03292005 Living/Arts
Relationships
Boston.com readers share their breakup stories February 14, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Love Letters
My husband ignores Valentine’s Day February 14, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Aaron Merullo and his wife Natalie first met in Osaka, Japan.
Relationships
Boston.com readers share their love stories February 14, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Nike
Michael Avenatti, held without bail, convicted of trying to extort Nike February 14, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Massachusetts movies
All the Hollywood movies and TV shows filming in Massachusetts in 2020 February 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the river.; Shutterstock ID 284833991; PO: 0522-TravelCover-Providence
Weddings
The Knot says this is the most expensive New England state for weddings February 13, 2020 | 10:34 AM