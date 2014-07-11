8 Health-Tracking Devices to Try

8 Awesome Health-Tracking Devices For wearable health-tracking sensor devices, the future looks bright, at least according to San Francisco-based Rock Health, a seed accelerator for health startups. We browsed the company’s portfolio of biotech startups to find the hottest new health technology out there. Here are eight health-tracking devices we’re particularly excited about.

AgaMatrix

AgaMatrix is a health techonology company that has a developed a variety of devices for diabetes patients. One of their most innovative devices is their mobile blood glucose tracker, the first FDA-approved application of its type. The device plugs into an iPhone and tracks blood sugar levels, carb intake and insulin dosage for diabetes patients.

BodyMedia Fit

This armband tracks user’s caloric burn, activity levels, and sleep patterns, and connects to phones via Bluetooth or sends data directly to the cloud. Package prices range from $179.95-$259.

FitBit

FitBit offers a family of fitness tracking devices that track physical activity, nutrition and sleep. The data tehn syncs with your wireless device so you can track your progress. It’s like a personal trainer on your arm! The devices range in price from $59.95 to $99.95.

Proteus ‘Smart Pills’

Biotech company Proteus recently launched a “smart pill’’ system, microchipped medication tablets that track patient adherence via a nifty smartphone app. The ingesitble sensor is powered by natural tomach fluids so it’s completely safe. In addition to tracking patient adeherence, the chip also detecst information about the body’s response to the medicine such as heart rate, activity and rest so the doctor can monitor the effectiveness of the prescription.

Jawbone UP

The Jawbone UP features a flexible wristband packed with vibration and motion sensors to track and analyze exercise, diet, and sleep data. $99.99 –

LARK

The LARK Bluetooth-enabled bracelet rouses you from slumber by delivering pulsing vibrations on a pressure point on your inner wrist. $69-$129. The company also has a fitness app that tracks your activity and provides personalized feedback determined by an algorothim designed by Standford and Harvard health experts. The app is available on androids now and is coming to the Apple store soon.

Withings Wi-Fi Body Scale

This extra-thin scale automatically sends your body measurements wirelessly to your computer or iPhone, to track your gains or losses over time. Price is around $150.