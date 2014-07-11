Top 20 Fitness Movies Of All Time

–composite image
By
Boston.com Staff
July 11, 2014

Ever have those days when you just don’t feel like working out? Yeah. We do, too.

Since everyone needs a little inspiration now and then, we’ve rounded up our picks for top 20 fitness movies.

1)Rocky I-IV

No explanation necessary.

2) Karate Kid

A bullied young boy (Ralph Macchio) strives to master martial arts and become a true fighter.

3) The Cutting Edge

A has-been hockey star (D.B. Sweeney) and Olympic figure skater (Moira Kelly) are both struggling to get back to the top of their careers, but they’ll have to do it together.

4) Chariots of Fire

Two athletes from Britain compete in the 1924 Olympics. (The theme song to the movie alone may inspire you to run.)

Advertisement

5) Cool Runnings

A group of men set out to become Jamaica’s first bobsled team to make it to the winter Olympics (based on a true story).

6) Vision Quest

A teen wrestler sets out to beat the best high school wrestler in the state — but in order to compete against his rival he has to drop two weight classes.

7) Mighty Ducks

Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is forced to coach the worst peewee hockey team in the league. Can this hockey team beat the odds?

8) Without Limits

Follows the life of famous runner Steve Prefontaine from his training days to his quest for gold at the Munich Olympics and more.

9) Batman Begins

Average rich-boy Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) decides to become a superhero, which means he has to be in tip-top shape to protect his city.

10) G.I. Jane

A young woman, whom no one expects to succeed (Demi Moore), enrolls to train as a Navy SEAL.

11) Pumping Iron

In the film that many say made Arnold Schwarzenegger famous, amateur and professional bodybuilders prepare for the 1975 Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe contests.

12) Step Up

A teen boy befriends (Channing Tatum) an aspiring female dancer in need of help. Will the boy, known for quitting everything, quit this too?

Advertisement

13) Flashdance

An aspiring dancer holding down two jobs wants nothing more than to become a professional ballerina.

14) Ali

Actor Will Smith portrays boxing legend Muhammad Ali in his early days in the ring.

15) Hoosiers

A coach with a seedy past and the local town drunk train a high school basketball team. Based on the true story of the Indiana team that made the state finals in 1954.

16) True Blue

Two crews. One race. And only one team can be victorious.

17) Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

A look at the life of martial arts master Bruce Lee and his struggle to rise to the top.

18) Breaking Away

A young man from a small town has little motivation to do much — except cycle.

19) Blue Crush

A surfer girl finds herself prepping for a big surfing competition, and falling in love.

20) Bend It Like Beckham

A young girl, naturally gifted at soccer, goes after her dreams of becoming a soccer star, despite her parents’ wishes.

TOPICS: Health
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Aly Raisman.
Celebs
Aly Raisman is writing a book called 'Fierce' June 26, 2017 | 4:17 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: The real members of New Edition perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Entertainment
Legendary Boston R&B group New Edition honored with BET lifetime achievement award June 26, 2017 | 1:43 PM
Waypoint
Restaurants
Wine Enthusiast named these Boston-area restaurants among the best for wine in America June 26, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Love Letters
I’m having post-hookup doubts June 26, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Arts
A lawsuit helps muzzle John Oliver — sort of June 26, 2017 | 1:16 AM
Travel
Flowers lovers flock to Vermont bog for wild orchids June 26, 2017 | 12:22 AM
Lifestyle
15 ways Harry Potter has changed the culture June 25, 2017 | 5:15 PM
Inside the newly renamed Bridge Club.
Local News
Vermont bar changes name after intense pressure from LGBT community June 24, 2017 | 9:11 AM
The Dean Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island.
Travel
These 2 New England cities are among the best for girlfriend getaways June 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
06/22/2017 BOSTON, MA David Ortiz (cq) (left) and Rob Gronkowski (cq) shake hands during The Roast of David Ortiz at the House of Blues in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Entertainment
The 13 best jokes from the David Ortiz roast—that we actually can repeat June 23, 2017 | 3:55 PM
Guests will enjoy a high tea with live jazz music on the grounds of Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.
Travel
Party in a rumored prohibition-era speakeasy during a themed weekend at this NH resort June 23, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Love Letters
It’s been a month and we haven’t met June 23, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Movies
Watch these free movies under the stars this summer June 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Lake Street Dive during Wednesday's June 21, 2017 show in New York. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Music
An under-the-radar Boston band performed on Stephen Colbert's show June 22, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Stronger.'
Movies
Watch the intense first trailer for 'Stronger' June 22, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers.
Entertainment
Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler brought back one of their classic 'SNL' bits June 22, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Love Letters
Fell for a married woman (again) June 22, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 22, 2017 | 7:46 AM
-BOSTON, MA, JULY 18, 2014 - Together Boston and the City of Boston present The Donna Summer Memorial Roller Disco Tribute Party in City Hall Plaza.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Casey Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel.
TV
What Casey Affleck regrets about his Oscars speech June 21, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Love Letters
Navigating the ‘courtesy swipe’ on dating apps June 21, 2017 | 8:50 AM
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, Daniel Day-Lewis arrives at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Entertainment
Daniel Day-Lewis says he's retiring from acting June 20, 2017 | 8:08 PM
Travel
A man who visited 350 parks says you need to check out these 9 gems June 20, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Corinne Olympios, on April 18.
TV
'Bachelor in Paradise' contestant's lawyer disputes no misconduct finding June 20, 2017 | 1:19 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO - TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT star, Mark Wahlberg speaks with the press on the red carpet at the TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT Charity Premiere with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation at Showcase LIVE, Patriot Place in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, June 19, 2017. (Photo by Stew Milne/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images)
Movies
Mark Wahlberg confirms that he's done with the 'Transformers' franchise June 20, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Grillos Pickles.
Food
This food festival is entirely devoted to pickles June 20, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Empty frames in the Gardner Museum’s Dutch room, where where Rembrandt’s “A Lady and Gentleman in Black” and “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee” once resided.
Arts
This man says he can recover missing Gardner paintings — this year June 20, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Love Letters
I feel excluded by his female friend June 20, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Somerville, MA 12/2/13 Sarma in Somerville (Winter Hill), Ana Sortun's new restaurant. Lamb Kofte Sliders. Lane Turner/Globe Staff; Reporter: Devra First: FOOD Slug: 11dinpic
Restaurants
These 12 Mass. restaurants made Eater's list of the 38 best in N.E. June 19, 2017 | 4:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/12/2017: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION...The community is South Boston.... The Hood milk bottle reflects on a nearby office building near the Boston Children's Museum on Congress St. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 012217LocationPics
Restaurants
It looks like Sullivan’s is moving into the Hood Milk Bottle June 19, 2017 | 2:22 PM