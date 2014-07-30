Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Gulf of Mexico Kills 10

Thousands of people pack the beach in Destin, Fla., on Monday, June 30. A flesh-eating bacteria has hospitalized 32 and killed 10 along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Thousands of people pack the beach in Destin, Fla., on Monday, June 30. A flesh-eating bacteria has hospitalized 32 and killed 10 along Florida’s Gulf Coast. –AP Photo / Northwest Florida Daily, Devon Ravine
By
July 30, 2014

When you’re worried about the things you can’t see in the ocean while you’re swimming, worry less about sharks and more about the cut you gave yourself shaving.

The latest in scary news that seems to only happen in Florida is a flesh-eating bacteria that has hospitalized 32 and killed 10 along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The bacteria, Vibro vulnificus, thrives in salt water and is related to bacteria that causes cholera. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued an official warning today about the flesh-eating bacteria that leads to a life-threatening blood infection.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the bacteria is naturally found in warm, “brackish’’ and salt water such as estuaries and coastal channels, but can seriously infect people with open wounds who swim there.

Advertisement

Wounds infected with Vibrio vulnificus are usually painful, swollen, and red, according to health officials. Additional symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, chills, as well as blistering skin lesions. Health officials encourage residents to contact a physician immediately if they are experiencing these symptoms.

If the infection is left to fester, it can breakdown the skin and lead to ulcers, hence, the “flesh-eating’’ descriptor. Eventually, the infection can enter the bloodstream, which is when it can become life-threatening.

But it’s not just swimmers that should be wary. People can contract this bacteria from eating raw or undercooked shellfish that hasn’t gone through a post-harvest treatment process, especially if they already suffer from a condition that weakens their immune system such as hepatitis C, liver disease, diabetes, cancer, or stomach disorders.

Sharks < Flesh-eating bacteria

All of this leads me to wonder… I travel to Florida regularly and have heard nothing of this bacteria, which infected 41 people and killed 10 in Florida in 2013 according to the state health department. The first warning about Vibrio vulnificus went out June 4.

Instead, while we are swimming all we can think about are the sharks that may or may not be lurking. Why are we so afraid of sharks in the ocean when we’re so much more likely to die from an unseen bacterial infection?

Advertisement

In 2013, the University of Florida’s annual shark attack report found there were 125 shark attacks worldwide. Florida in 2013 had 23 unprovoked attacks but no deaths. Only 10 people, worldwide, died from unprovoked shark attacks in 2013.

So far Vibrio vulnificus in Florida killed as many people that died from shark attacks world wide in all of 2013.

Conclusion: Sharks are cute compared to this scary, unseen attacker.

TOPICS: Health
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The fireworks explode over the Charles River and Esplanade from the roof of Boston University on July 4, 2015.
Local News
Everything you need to know about Boston's July 4 celebrations July 3, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Events
How to watch, stream, or listen to the 2017 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular July 3, 2017 | 2:02 PM
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Music
15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this July July 3, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Love Letters
I’m annoying him July 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Celebs
Maria Menounos had surgery to remove a brain tumor July 3, 2017 | 8:23 AM
for Antiques - 07antiques - A broadside of the Declaration of Independence. (Skinner, Inc.)
History
How you can see the Declaration of Independence on July 4 July 2, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the river.; Shutterstock ID 284833991; PO: 0522-TravelCover-Providence
Travel
You can ride Rhode Island's commuter rail for free starting Monday July 2, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Music
Hundreds of books owned by Warren Zevon to be sold July 1, 2017 | 2:37 PM
The Boston Public Library and Copley Square in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood on June 6, 2016.
Lifestyle
10 events that will make you smarter this month July 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
The Pops are running the show on the Fourth July 1, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Love Letters
Can you stay together if you date other people? June 30, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Jackson Square playground in Jamaica Plain.
Travel
The dad who visited 350 local parks says these 7 will thrill your kids June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Samantha Bee and Elizabeth Warren.
TV
Elizabeth Warren gives inspiring pep talk to a despondent Samantha Bee June 29, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Portsmouth, NH - 06/19/2016 - People look out onto the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth, NH, June 19, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Travel
20 things to do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for under $20 June 29, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Love Letters
‘I haven’t dated since before Mark Zuckerberg was born’ June 29, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Music
Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour is her last June 29, 2017 | 7:10 AM
Boston, MA - 07/04/2016 People lie on confetti after the Independence Day celebrations neat the Hatch Shell along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, MA, July 4, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 29, 2017 | 5:00 AM
North Adams, MA - 09/27/08 - The Porches Inn is on River Street, adjacent to MASS MoCA. (Globe Staff/Mark Wilson; section: Travel; slug: 01northadams ; reporter: unknown ) *** SLUG: 01northadams 6 of 11 CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: The Porches Inn is on River Street in North Adams, adjacent to MASS MoCA. Library Tag 10072009 12inns
Travel
Travel + Leisure says this small Mass. town is destined for fame June 28, 2017 | 2:37 PM
Entertainment
Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebs singing 'Hamilton' for charity June 28, 2017 | 12:19 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0701 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Steve Carell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 27, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Steve Carell responds to his new 'silver fox' status June 28, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Lifestyle
Why are so many rabbits showing up in and around Boston? June 28, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Love Letters
I feel better without my husband June 28, 2017 | 8:24 AM
Rendering of HubWeek installation at City Hall.
Events
HUBweek's stacked 2017 lineup includes Malcolm Gladwell and Deepak Chopra June 27, 2017 | 6:08 PM
The lox, egg, and cream cheese doughnut breakfast sandwich at Union Square Donuts.
Food
A local shop now serves doughnut sandwiches with eggs and bacon June 27, 2017 | 2:11 PM
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick took part in a romantic photoshoot for a Nantucket magazine June 27, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Entertainment
Matt Damon and his wife shared a romantic evening at the U2 concert June 27, 2017 | 9:36 AM
Brookline , MA - 05/17/17 - Li is happy with the finished result. Irene Li (cq), chef and co-owner of Mei Mei Street Kitchen food truck and Mei Mei restaurant, grills soft shell crabs for lettuce wraps. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Sam Hiersteiner) Topic: (24grilling)
Restaurants
Zagat says these local restaurateurs are among the best under 30 in America June 27, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Love Letters
He said I’m too emotional June 27, 2017 | 8:06 AM
Aly Raisman.
Celebs
Aly Raisman is writing a book called 'Fierce' June 26, 2017 | 4:17 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: The real members of New Edition perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Entertainment
Legendary Boston R&B group New Edition honored with BET lifetime achievement award June 26, 2017 | 1:43 PM