Everything you were too scared to ask about SoulCycle Back Bay

Ashli Molina / Boston.com

I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew I was intimidated. I had taken indoor cycling classes before, but my friends said SoulCycle was the cycling studio to go to. I had reserved bike 39 in the back row, like a newbie, where I belonged.

Though SoulCycle has been around for a while now, it only just opened in Boston proper Wednesday (there’s a studio in Chestnut Hill), and so many city dwellers haven’t yet taken a class. I headed to the new SoulCycle Back Bay studio on its first morning of classes and arrived 20 minutes early.

Advertisement

I pretended I was a regular. I went unnoticed for all of 10 minutes—until an actual regular caught me walking into class with a bright orange towel and said, “Oh, you don’t need to take that in there. There’s already one on your bike.’’ I stuffed it in my locker. Then I spent about five minutes setting up my bike before I mustered up the courage to ask for help.

Once we got started with class, though, I simply became one of many. I rode, sweat, thought I was going to puke, and survived. And now, here’s my gift to you: a guide to SoulCycle Back Bay.

GEAR UP BEFORE YOU GO

You’re in for a long ride. Youll be intensely working out for 45 minutes—and consequently sweating profusely. What you wear matters. A list of what to wear and not forget:

– Three-quarter length running or yoga pants, preferably fitted so you can comfortably pedal without chafing. Nobody needs that.

– Water. Hydrate. You can either bring your own water bottle or purchase one at SoulCycle Back Bay for $2. The studio also has a filtered water fountain for BYOBottlers.

– Hair ties. If you have long hair, there’s no way you can do this for 45 minutes with hair in your face, so flip it back. If you forget one, SoulCycle always has some.

Advertisement

– Socks and shoes. Comfy and airy socks are key—I wore thick socks, and my feet felt trapped. As far as shoes go, you won’t be wearing the running or exercise kind. SoulCycle’s bikes require you to clip in to the pedals, so you must wear their shoes. You can rent shoes at the studio—free the first time and $3 for every rental thereafter. You can also purchase your own pair onlinefor about $75-100 or for $150 plus tax at the studio.

KNOW YOUR STUDIO

Getting to the Back Bay studio may be confusing. The address is 500 Boylston St., but the entrance is on the corner of Clarendon and St. James Avenue. If you’re worried about not finding the entrance, just look down—there are SoulCycle logos stamped on the floor leading up to its doors.

The Lobby

You sign in and rent shoes at the front desk if you don’t own them. The lobby offers a relatively large selection of SoulCycle apparel and 50-plus lockers to safely store your belongings.

—Ashli Molina / Boston.com

The Bathroom

OK, so I was only able to go into the women’s bathroom, but it’s basically like a mini spa. The bathroom was all-white and very well lit, a key component for women. There are five showers, three bathroom stalls, large mirrors, ample sink space, and a coat rack.

Showers

Four of the showers have doors that can be completely shut while one is closed with a curtain. The studio offers white towels, SoulCycle brand shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, and a small stool inside the shower. So yes: Cycling before work is totally possible.

Advertisement

Essentials

If all you need is the basics, SoulCycle provides: female hygiene products, hair ties, Q-tips, razors, Aveeno body lotion, Mrs. Meyers Lemon Verbena Roome Freshener, and Band-Aids.

INSIDE THE CLASS

“Think about why you woke up at 6 a.m. to ride a bike that goes nowhere.’’ You may not rise that early before your class, but you will find out why you chose to go.

The Set Up and Vibe

There are 58 stationary bikes surrounding the instructor—his/her bike is set up on a podium in front of the class. Positive mantras and words, such as “Renegade’’ and “Athlete’’ are stamped on the walls. The lights turn on and off throughout the class, allowing you to lose yourself in the workout or be more aware of your surroundings. The workout is supposed to be what you want it to be, and the positivity is definitely there. Honestly, I kept staring at the instructor smiling the entire time, and that kept me going.

Learning the Bike and Getting Comfortable

Personally, I find riding bikes uncomfortable, so I was sure to ask for a seat cushion before class. Even some SoulCycle devotees don’t know a cushion is an option, and I’m telling you, it makes all the difference. Setting up the bike to suit your body is another beast to tackle—don’t be afraid to ask an instructor for help with that and clipping in. On the handlebars, you’ll find a white towel to wipe off the sweat (or, you know, puddles streaming down your face) and a set of 1-pound weights for the second half of class.

The Ride

The 45 minutes of pedaling feels a lot like dancing. People say SoulCycle seems like a cult, and I get why—besides the dim lighting and candles, the class is very synchronized. As you watch others in front of you pedal to the beat of the music, you want to catch up and cycle with them. After the most intense part of the class, you grab the light dumbbells and do several exercises as you continue pedaling very slowly. (1-pound dumbbells have never felt heavier.) Class ends with a quick stretch.

The Music

There’s a mix of upbeat jams and soothing songs, each played at the appropriate time (faster beats to pump you up and slower beats to take it down). You’ll hear lots of dance remixes you might appreciate more than the original versions. Back Bay studio-goers can expect a special themed class some time soon—other studios typically run classes such as “Britney vs. Justin,’’ so keep your eye out. For now, here’s an idea of what songs are played during a ride: “Nobody Love’’ by Tori Kelly, “I Want You Back’’ by ‘N Sync, “Gecko’’ by Oliver Heldens, “You Are In Love’’ by Taylor Swift, and “What Do You Mean’’ by Justin Bieber.

WHAT TO DO AFTER CLASS

Throw your shoes and sweaty towel in their respective bins by the lockers in the lobby. You’re done. You’re free. You’re full of soul.