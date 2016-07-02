Health 18 different ways to do yoga in Boston From Acro to Yin, here’s the ultimate A to Z guide on where to bliss out this summer and beyond. Boston, MA - 01/12/16 Hilana Bernheimer (cq) practices yoga in the BPL. Yoga instructor Rebecca Pacheco will be teaching opening day classes for the first time in the Boston Public Library in the McKim building's historic Abby Room. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: METRO Reporter: Slug: 13yoga Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Throughout the Boston area, you can find tons of organized yoga classes, each filled with a dozen or so students om-ing in unison. You can also spot yogis perched on rooftops, saluting the sunset over the Charles, and even doing acrobatic-type moves in area parks. Not sure what your style is? Whether you like a sweaty flow or a more meditative practice, moving outside or posing in a studio, here are 18 very awesome, very different ways to do yoga in Boston.

1. Acro

You know those people you see balancing on each other in the park? They’re doing Acroyoga, a blend of yoga, acrobatics, and Thai massage. At Brooklyn Boulders (12A Tyler St., Somerville, 617-623-6700) on Monday nights, you can try Acroyoga with or without a partner. If you want to channel your inner Gisele and test your skills outdoors in a park, instructor and high school music teacher Pat Donaher begins his donation class July 25 in parks throughout Boston. Check his website for updates.

2. Ashtanga

This unique practice is a bit hardcore (read: intense breathing, strict observance of Moon Days, minimal talking—even from the teacher—and the use of the Mysore method, which means, basically, you’re on your own). At Ashtanga Yoga Boston (348 Broadway, Cambridge), in addition to numerous Mysore-style classes, you can also take teacher-led classes on Fridays and the first Sunday of every month.

3. Antigravity/Aerial

Want to try flying in the silks to improve strength, flexibility, and posture? Head to Swet Studio (480 Tremont St., Boston, 617-670-0631) in the South End.

4. Bikram

At Bikram Yoga Boston (561 Boylston St., 2nd Floor, Boston, 617-585-6565; 30 JFK St., 2nd Floor, Cambridge, 617-547-9328), the same 26 postures are practiced in a room heated to 104 degrees—which makes it the hottest of all “hot” yoga. While the heat isn’t for everyone, the repetition of poses makes it easy to measure your progress from class to class.

5. Broga

Some men will tell you that being inches away from flexible women in yoga pants is one of the perks of going to yoga class. Others, however, find this fact to be a yoga pitfall, more intimidating and distracting than anything else. If you’re a man and find yourself in the latter category, fear not: Broga, a yoga class for men, was founded in Somerville and now has classes on offer across the country. This summer, you can try Broga at Commonwealth Sports Club (1079 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, 617-254-1711) in Packard’s Corner and this fall at Burn Fitness (547 Columbus Ave., Boston) in the South End.

6. Blacklight

Every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m., Acorn Yoga (576 Washington St., Brighton, 617-208-8201) offers its Glow Fusion class, a combination of yoga, cardio, core exercises, strength training, and dance. The room is lit by blacklight, and the studio offers students glow sticks and glow paint to make class even more fun.

7. Hatha

A class that uses “Hatha” in its name is most likely great for beginners because it will provide more thorough and gentle introduction to the postures. Teacher Laureen Rueckner leads Hatha classes Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Emmanuel Church West Roxbury (21 Stratford St., West Roxbury, www.yogaclasses.net).

8. Hip-hop

There’s hip-hop music played throughout at least one class a day at YogaWorks (364 Boylston St., Boston, 617-375-9642) in the Back Bay. Even though the space can get crowded, the stunning arched windows and high ceilings make the spot feel larger than it is.

9. Hot

At Baptiste Yoga (2000 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-661-6565; 25 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-232-9642), studio temps are turned up to the mid-90s, which makes their all-levels class—even with its super physical moves—extra sweaty. Still, as the name suggests, it’s great for all levels and ages because the instruction is clear and easy to understand.

10. Iyengar

Down Under Yoga (1054 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-566-9642; 306 Walnut St., Newton, 617-244-9642) offers numerous Iyengar classes that use props such as blankets, yoga blocks, and bolsters. Named after the late B.K.S. Iyengar, this method is good for all body types and people who want a deeper understanding of the postures.

11. Naked

Yes, this exists. It’s confidential and anonymous. For more information, visit meetup.com/NakedYogaForMen.

12. Paddleboard

If you want to get out on the water and increase your core strength and balance, try paddleboard yoga with Sup Yo (978-361-5394) at numerous harbor locations around town (Boston, Hingham, Rye, Seabrook).

13. Restorative

At the Domar Center for Mind/Body Health (130 Second Ave., Waltham, 781-434-6578), all postures are practiced lying down using props (bolsters, blankets, blocks) for a more healing and balanced session that focuses on deep stretching. The center also specializes in pre- and post-natal yoga classes.

14. Rooftop

Start your day at the rooftop pool at the Colonnade Hotel (120 Huntington Ave., Boston, 617-424-7000), which offers an early morning yoga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. For an extra fee, you can stay at the pool all day long. (Call in sick?)

15. Sunrise

Community Boating (21 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, on the Esplanade next to the Longfellow Bridge and Charles Street footbridge) hosts free sunrise yoga classes on their dock every Tuesday morning starting at 6:30 a.m. The 60-minute class runs through August.

16. Sunset

Beginning July 13, the Esplanade Association is offering free sunset yoga for all levels every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Fiedler Field (Arthur Fiedler Memorial Head). Bring your own yoga mat—and your camera. Whether you see it every day or once a year, the sun setting over the Charles is always spectacular.

17. Vinyasa

As the Queen Bee of yoga classes in Boston, you’ll find that most studios in town offer some sort of vinyasa flow. South Boston Yoga (36 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-315-7448) has an “all-levels” class that’s great for everyone because, although the instruction is swift, one-on-one modifications are given for beginner and more advanced students throughout the class. Karma Yoga (1120 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-642-9081; 338 Newbury St., Boston, 617-642-9081) offers at least five vinyasa classes a day.

18. Yin

Yin yoga incorporates a lot of meditation into the practice. Here, postures are held for several minutes, which means a lot of stillness and silence. The practice is also said to improve joint mobility. Samara Yoga (249 Elm St., Somerville, 617-629-2299) offers two Yin classes a week.