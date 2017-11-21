A wellness brand says 3 of America’s most inspiring trainers are in Boston

Are these local trainers among the most inspiring in America?

Most-Inspiring-Trainer-In-America
Chris DaVeiga, Christina Mucccio, and Connor Griffin are in the running for America's Most Inspiring Trainer.
By
11:18 AM

Online wellness publication Well+Good set out to find the most inspiring trainer in the country, and received nearly 5,000 entries. A judging panel by an internal team at Reebok has now chosen its 12 finalists — and a quarter of them are based in Boston.

Chris DaVeiga, a trainer at Everybody Fights in Seaport and the Financial District; Connor Griffin, a coach at CrossFit Boston Iron & Grit in West Roxbury; and Christina Muccio, a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp and B/Spoke in Downtown Boston and Wellesley are in the running for a yearlong contract with Reebok and plentiful coverage on Well+Good. The winner will be chosen via online vote, which closes Sunday.

Advertisement

Of course, no matter who takes home the trophy, you can start training with some of the best in the U.S. now.

 

Chris DaVeiga
Trainer, Everybody Fights in Seaport and the Financial District

Chris-DaVeiga-Most-Inspiring-Trainer
DaVeiga is an instructor at Everybody Fights in Boston’s Seaport and Financial District. —Chris DaVeiga

DaVeiga’s story: DaVeiga is a native Bostonian through and through who says he would “never, ever train outside Boston.” He played football in high school and at UMass Boston. He rekindled his passion for health after his own deteriorated post-graduation.

“I was 300 pounds, had high cholesterol, high blood pressure,” he said. “I walked into a boxing gym in South Boston, and that’s when my passion for training and health blew up.”

That was 10 years ago. DaVeiga started picking up classes, and eventually committed to training full time.

“I would go in before work, train people. Go in after work, train people. It got to a point where I had to decide to leave my day job, which was a really good job with benefits,” he said. “But I took that risk to be a trainer.”

What he teaches: DaVeiga teaches boxing, circuit training, and endurance classes at Everybody Fights.

What sets him apart: “It’s the extra text message — messaging your client to say, ‘How is your day?’” DaVeiga said. “The inside and mental health are the most important. The outside, that comes later.”

Connor Griffin
Coach, CrossFit Boston Iron & Grit in West Roxbury

Connor-Griffin-Most-Inspiring-Trainer
Griffin coaches crossfit and bootcamp-style classes at Iron & Grit in West Roxbury. —Connor Griffin
Advertisement

Griffin’s story: Griffin is a self-described local city kid. He grew up attending Catholic Memorial School in West Roxbury, less than a 10-minute walk from Iron & Grit.

Griffin got into CrossFit while at Merrimack College. He wanted to stay fit, but he didn’t want to play on a sports team.

“[CrossFit] gave me a sense of finding that competition,” he said. “I like pushing myself.”

He has an innate desire to give back and be part of the community, participating with Iron & Grit in events like last weekend’s Beat the Streets, an annual fundraiser to provide inner city youth with fitness training and SAT prep.

What he coaches: Griffin teaches both CrossFit and bootcamp-style classes at Iron & Grit.

What sets him apart: “Anyone can put numbers down and tell people to work out and not motivate them,” Griffin said. “It’s about creating connections with people, finding out what’s their ‘why.’”

Christina Muccio
Trainer, Barry’s Bootcamp and B/Spoke in Downtown Boston

Christina-Muccio-Most-Inspiring-Trainer
Muccio is a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp and B/Spoke in addition to personal training and online coaching. —Christina Muccio

Muccio’s story: Following a collegiate athletic career in track, Muccio took a corporate job in New York City. That position took her to Colorado, where she realized she wanted to get back into fitness, so she started teaching indoor cycling three to four times a week.

People said, ‘I wish you taught more classes; I wish you were here more,’” she said. “And I kind of realized, I might be onto something here.”

Her other driving factor for prioritizing health came from watching her father battle ALS over the past decade.

I realized life is way too short. You could be diagnosed or be in a car crash tomorrow. Not to be a Debbie Downer,” she said, “but why live your life for someone else?”

Advertisement

What she teaches: Muccio teaches strength and cardio interval classes at Barry’s Bootcamp and indoor cycling at B/Spoke, in addition to personal training and online coaching.

What sets her apart: “I think there are a lot of negative connotations around being a personal trainer. There’s so much hype around social media, what brand you’re repping,” Muccio said. “It comes down to the class, making them understand there’s really nothing impossible they can’t do.”  

TOPICS: Health How to Boston Fitness Biking Running Lifestyle
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Food
These 10 Thanksgiving recipes come straight from the kitchens of local chefs November 21, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Al Franken
Politics
Past SNL performers, staff sign statement supporting Franken November 21, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘I crossed the line into sex’ November 21, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Stephen Colbert.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren dodges question on whether Al Franken should resign November 21, 2017 | 9:05 AM
The holiday shopping market and outdoor skating rink in City Hall Plaza last year drew more than 300,000 visitors during its debut.
Lifestyle
Here's what's new at Boston Winter on City Hall Plaza November 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Hamilton Musical on Broadway
Lifestyle
Swap out stuff for the story and gift one of these 12 experiences November 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle. This latest holiday cup is mostly white, for customers to color in themselves. (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)
Business
Starbucks is criticized for its holiday cups. Yes, again. November 20, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Travel
A look at 5 NYC hotels, each with something special to offer November 20, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Dead & Company perform at TD Garden in Boston on Nov. 17, 2017.
Music
Dead & Company jammed hard at TD Garden this past weekend November 20, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Travel
Here's what happens on the Cape's 'Train to Christmas Town' November 20, 2017 | 4:59 PM
Restaurants
And now, a 6-foot, 15-pound lobster roll that costs $1,000 November 20, 2017 | 12:35 PM
Sugarloaf has 2,820 vertical feet, the second highest in New England.
Skiing
A look at what's in store for the New England ski season November 20, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'I don’t want to see more than one person at a time' November 20, 2017 | 8:52 AM
Diana Ross performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Music
Women dominate American Music Awards, but not as nominees November 20, 2017 | 7:31 AM
Music
Musicians unite at AMAs in wake of tumultuous year November 20, 2017 | 6:44 AM
Apple pie from pastry chef Kate Holowchik.
Food
How to make the best pie ever November 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TV
SNL's parody of Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Julian Assange mostly just made fun of Eric Trump November 19, 2017 | 7:25 AM
Malcolm Young AC/DC
Music
AC/DC founding member Malcolm Young dead at 64 November 18, 2017 | 3:03 PM
Beer
Row 34 has found a way to serve even more rare beer November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TV
Future of groundbreaking show 'Transparent' may be in flux November 17, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Aly Raisman Victim Shaming
Local News
Aly Raisman slams the shaming of survivors of sexual abuse November 17, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Boston bar Woman Crush Wednesday
Restaurants
At this Boston bar, ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ is more than a hashtag November 17, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Ben Affleck on 'Today.'
Entertainment
Ben Affleck says he believes the woman who accused him of 'touching her breast' November 17, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Letters to Cleo in concert at the Paradise. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Arts, Creamer)
Music
8 live concerts to check out November 17, 2017 | 10:30 AM
A beer from Trillium Brewing Company.
Beer
Trillium is opening another beer garden in Boston November 17, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Jack Schlossberg (center) poses with New Frontier Award honorees Carlos Curbelo (L) and Mary Boeve (R) at the Harvard Institute of Politics on Nov. 16.
Local News
JFK's grandson on Harvard Law School: 'I don't have a life, but that's what I signed up for.' November 17, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'Is he just busy?' November 17, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Tree Lighting Ceremony Boston
Lifestyle
These 7 tree lightings will get you in the holiday spirit November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
With Yosemite Falls visible in the distance, a visitor wades in water along the Swinging Bridge Trail at Yosemite National Park, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017.
Travel
Beware: national park entry fees could double in 2018 November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Looking back in wonder as United bids the 747 a fond farewell November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM