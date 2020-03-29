‘I’ve turned my dining room into a makeshift school house.’

Sara Wells, a mother of five and full-time trust and estates lawyer from Andover, shares what daily life — and a birthday celebration — is like while social distancing.

Man hand with pen writing on notebook.
–Jcomp - Fotolia
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Sara Wells Blais
March 29, 2020 | 3:17 PM

Related Links

Coronavirus is affecting everyday life — even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on local people. To share your own, please submit this form or email us at community@boston.com

This story was told by Sara Wells Blais, a mother of five and full-time trust and estates lawyer from Andover, and has been transcribed and edited from a recent conversation with Emily Turner.

I’m a trust and estates lawyer, so it’s a busy time for us to have people who might have been in the process of doing their estate plans suddenly want to get all their affairs in order, not knowing what’s going to happen. Work is busy and I’m also trying to deal with the kids. 

Advertisement

We have five in total — it’s a blended family. I’ve turned my dining room into a makeshift school house. It’s tough because they’re all different grades ranging from first grade all the way to high school. All the schools are doing different things by way of video teaching. They’re sending us packets and just trying to keep it all organized and keep them on track, all while I’m still working full-time, just from home.

My daughter Mallory turned nine and, as you can imagine, birthday plans had to be cancelled. Mallory’s birthday always falls on the same weekend her dance school goes to New York City. So we were going to go see a Broadway show and make it all about her birthday. We had scheduled her party for next weekend with about 10 third grade girls at a hotel in Andover that had an indoor pool. That was cancelled. 

Mallory’s sisters and I came up with the idea of trying to get video clips of friends and relatives all over the country. I got a huge response. I think people are stuck in their houses and feeling helpless. This was an easy way for them to help make her day brighter and be involved in something good.

Advertisement

The full video is 30 minutes. Mallory was so surprised when the next person would come up in the video. The one that surprised her the most though was her friend from summer camp in Vermont who lives in North Carolina. I’m not friends with her parents — I don’t even know her parents — but I found her on Facebook. So I asked her to do it. Mallory was most surprised by that one. 

I think because the children have each other and we’ve got a lot of stuff here at home for them to do. It hasn’t been so bad. They are all becoming closer. They can’t hang out with other friends so they may as well make the best of it with their siblings. I don’t know if that will last though [laughs]. 

Remember that everyone is going through this in some way. With work, clients who want to get their statements done, for example, obviously understand that I’m strapped for time. I think people are becoming much more flexible and helpful to other people when they can be. I’ve been pleasantly surprised with everybody’s ability to help others [in Andover]. I see people giving tips on [Facebook] where they most recently saw where to buy toilet paper. I see complete strangers saying ‘If you really run out, I can give you two rolls and leave them out by my house.’ It’s really telling that we are still a community even though we can’t see each other.

Advertisement

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Health Family Coronavirus Coronavirus Stories

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Entertainment
What to know about 'Tiger King,' the Netflix series that has captivated the internet March 29, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Students at Cathedral High School.
Good deeds
'Why not give back?' A South End restaurant is offering free meals to neighboring students March 27, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Boston,MA - 3/26/2020: Commuter Yensy Valerio waits for her Orange Line train at the MBTA State Station in Boston, MA on March 26, 2020. Valerio works in environmental services at Brigham and Women's Hospital. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) Metro Coronavirus Covid-19 commute
Health
How has the coronavirus impacted you? Share your story with us. March 27, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Matt Damon stars in a coronavirus PSA.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon joins fellow 'Contagion' stars for coronavirus PSA March 27, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Love Letters
I’m more confident about the relationship than he is March 27, 2020 | 9:02 AM
What to watch
Everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in April March 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
KEEPING BUSY
When you turn off the news, turn these on. March 26, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Love Letters
‘We’ve been in contact every day for three years’ March 26, 2020 | 8:49 AM
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton.
Health
'We know it's coming': A local ER nurse shares her workday, worries over COVID-19 March 25, 2020 | 4:05 PM
TV
Watch the first trailer for "Defending Jacob" the Chris Evans series filmed in Mass. March 25, 2020 | 1:11 PM
The Coolidge Corner Theatre has been open since 1933.
Coronavirus
'The results are dire': How Mass. cultural institutions have already been impacted by coronavirus closures March 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Kim Taylor, left, with her husband 2016 Kennedy Center Honoree James Taylor attend the Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Celebs
James Taylor and wife Kim donate $1 million to MGH amid coronavirus outbreak March 25, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Haley House Bakery Cafe.
AS TOLD TO
I serve meals to people who don't have a home March 25, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Love Letters
Can I check-in with my ex because of COVID-19? March 25, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Conducting Your Job Search During the COVID-19 Pandemic? Elaine Varelas Eases and Advises March 25, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Trey Evans participates in an online yoga class using his laptop and headphones outside at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown Houston, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Health
Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 8:49 PM
FILE - A participant sanitizes their mask during a demonstration of the personal protective equipment training for the coronavirus at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Doctors, nurses and others are rallying on social media, highlighting personal protective equipment like masks, gowns and face shields, to put pressure on elected leaders to get them more gear to guard against infection. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
'Our biggest challenge is the length of time it takes for these tests come back' March 24, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Movies
These 2020 movies are available for streaming early due to the coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Love Letters
I’m dragging my feet with dating March 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Neil Diamond.
Music
Watch Neil Diamond perform 'Sweet Caroline' with coronavirus lyrics March 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Health care worker
Health
Are you a health care worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic? Please share your story. March 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend is committed to helping his ex March 23, 2020 | 9:05 AM
An empty road in Dorchester on March 22, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Across the globe an estimated 900 million people are confined to their homes, according to an AFP tally.
Coronavirus
Our ultimate guide to hunkering down March 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
The file photo shows Rihanna addressing a crowd in Cambridge after accepting Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017.
Celebrity
Rihanna donates $5 million to relief efforts March 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
Actress Margot Robbie took to her Instagram to read a story to raise awareness for education gaps in the U.S.
Home Entertainment
Happy hour, date night, loud karaoke, and other FaceTime ways to stay close with friends March 21, 2020 | 12:43 PM
In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her Brooklyn apartment during a video conference.
Tech
8 free ways to video chat with loved ones while social distancing March 21, 2020 | 9:55 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 201, file photo, country music star Kenny Rogers thanks the audience at the ceremony for the 2013 inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81.
Celebrity
Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 March 21, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Things to Do
All the crossword puzzles, Sudokus, quizzes, and brain teasers you'll need March 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
A game of Cards Against Humanity.
Things to Do
5 party games to play online with friends while you're staying inside March 20, 2020 | 5:05 PM
coronavirus
As told to
I'm organizing assistance for food service employees who are out of work March 20, 2020 | 1:08 PM