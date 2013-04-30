Roof Decks and Bars around Boston

Such great heights —Essdras M Suarez / Globe Staff The next best thing to knowing someone who knows someone who has a roof deck with killer views of the city? Spending a night out with friends under the stars at one of Boston’s rooftop bars, of course. Here’s a look at all the stand-out roof decks around the city — from waterfront views at The Atlantic Beer Garden to Irish pub Whiskey Priest and more. Pictured: The roof deck at Legal Harborside.

Colonnade Hotel —Bill Brett for The Boston Globe The Colonnade’s roof top pool (or the “RTP’’) has been a staple of the rooftop scene since 1971. A day on the roof during the week costs $40 for the public (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Monday-Friday. There is no cover for the public, however, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The pool is open Memorial Day through October. On the menu: Sip on a mojito as you relax under an umbrella by the pool. 120 Huntington Avenue, Boston. 617-425-3408, colonnadehotel.com



Jerry Remy’s —Amanda Stonely for Boston.com Located just behind Fenway’s right field is Jerry Remy’s roof deck. Listen to the sounds of the stadium while you watch the game on one of the many flat screen TVs. Enjoy their special roof deck menu that has an emphasis on gourmet burgers. Open May 1 to Oct. 31. On the menu: Remy’s Kobe Burger, Wagyu beef, red onion marmalade, brie, and prosciutto. 1265 Boylston St., Boston. 617-236-7369, jerryremys.com



Legal Harborside —Chip Nestor The rooftop deck at Legal Harborside offers views of the harbor and the city skyline and is open all year round. The roof’s glass walls and ceilings are retracted during the warmer months so you can hang out under the stars. On the menu: Feeling adventurous? Try a sushi boat, comprised of 48 or 124 of the chef’s favorite rolls. 270 Northern Avenue, Boston. 617-477-2900, legalseafoods.com



Atlantic Beer Garden —Atlantic Beer Garden The roof deck at the waterfront Atlantic Beer Garden brings sea and sky together. Nestled between piers on Seaport Boulevard, the deck offers welcome sea breezes on a hot summer afternoon. On the menu: There’s a lengthy beer list. Decisions, decisions. Don’t see your favorite brew? Submit a beer suggestion. 146 Seaport Blvd., Boston. 617-357-8000. atlanticbeergarden.com



Whiskey Priest This waterfront Irish pub boasts more than 100 types of whiskey and an extensive beer selection. Like its sister restaurant, Atlantic Beer Garden, Whiskey Priest takes whiskey or beer suggestions. Enjoy live music here, from traditional Irish pub sessions to live bands and DJs. On the menu: The Wild Irishman, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint leaves, and sugar cubes ($9). 150 Northern Avenue, Boston. 617-426-8111. thewhiskeypriestpub.com



The Baseball Tavern —The Baseball Tavern If you couldn’t guess from the name, this rooftop bar is located a stone’s throw from Fenway Park. No tickets? Listen to the sounds of Fenway and catch Sox updates on the tavern’s TVs during the game. Plus, the deck sports its very own replica of the Green Monster. On the menu: Grab a beer to wash down the fried whole belly clam plate (market price varies). Seafood, suds, and Sox — the summer trifecta, right? 1270 Boylston St., Boston. 617-867-6526. thebaseballtavern.com



Rattlesnake Bar —Essdras M. Suarez / Globe Staff This Boylston Street deck has been described as an “urban canyon’’ because of its unique perch between high-rise buildings. The summer hot spot opened in 1990, and today, party people can order food from Poe’s Kitchen until 1 a.m. every night. On the menu: The Bostonian Margarita, made with Dobel Tequila, Agave Nectar, fresh lime juice, and a prosecco float. 384 Boylston St., Boston. 617-859-7772. rattlesnakebar.com



Ristorante Fioré —Fioré This roof deck is designed to feel like “a little cafe in Italy,’’ according to director of operations Sarah Wiggin. The space has evolved since Fioré opened in 2001 — recent additions include TVs (for catching the game, obviously) and a growing list of homemade vodka infusions. It’s a popular spot, so prepare to see and be seen. On the menu: Ristorante Fioré has a wide selection of red, white, and sparkling wines. 250 Hanover St., Boston. 617-371-1176. ristorantefiore.com



Market —Market Stepping into Market might spark a case of déjà vu — the Financial District building once housed the Black Rhino and Aqua. There are multiple floors for lounging and sipping in addition to the spacious roof deck. On the menu: Boston Tea Party, with Absolut Wild Tea vodka, Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea vodka, and lemon juice ($11). 21 Broad St., Boston. 617-263-0037. mktboston.com



CitySide Bar & Grill —CitySide Bar & Grill CitySide Bar’s roof deck affords diners views of the Cleveland Circle area. It’s open until 2 a.m. every night — plenty of time for mingling and sipping. On the menu: Jolly Rancher, made with berry vodka, melon liquer, and raspberry pucker. ($8). 1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002. citysidebar.com



Daedalus —Daedalus The deck at Daedalus has been a roof-top dining and nightlife option for several summers. Enjoy the fresh air and escape the tourists and bustle of Harvard Square below. Instant staycation. On the menu: The Portobello Burger, grilled portobello mushroom with melted swiss, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato aioli on a bulky roll. 45 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge. 617-349-0071. stagingpad.com/daedalus



Rooftop at Revere —Laurie swope Located in the heart of downtown, this rooftop deck offers spectacular views across the city and beyond. Relax on a chaise lounge inside your own ventilated cabana and enjoy one of the many tropical cocktails mixed with fresh fruit. On the menu: Hibiscus Punch, with Bacardi rum, Bacardi 8, Domaine de Canton, hibiscus tea syrup, and fresh lime juice, available by the glass ($11) or by the pitcher ($44). 200 Stuart St., Boston. 617-457-2663. reverehotel.com

