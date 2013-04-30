Roof Decks and Bars around Boston

–Essdras M Suarez/Globe Staff
By
Boston.com Staff
April 30, 2013

  • Such great heights

    —Essdras M Suarez / Globe Staff

    The next best thing to knowing someone who knows someone who has a roof deck with killer views of the city? Spending a night out with friends under the stars at one of Boston’s rooftop bars, of course.

    Here’s a look at all the stand-out roof decks around the city — from waterfront views at The Atlantic Beer Garden to Irish pub Whiskey Priest and more.

    Pictured: The roof deck at Legal Harborside.

  • Colonnade Hotel

    —Bill Brett for The Boston Globe

    The Colonnade’s roof top pool (or the “RTP’’) has been a staple of the rooftop scene since 1971. A day on the roof during the week costs $40 for the public (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Monday-Friday. There is no cover for the public, however, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, Friday, and Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The pool is open Memorial Day through October.

    On the menu: Sip on a mojito as you relax under an umbrella by the pool.

    120 Huntington Avenue, Boston. 617-425-3408, colonnadehotel.com

  • Jerry Remy’s

    —Amanda Stonely for Boston.com

    Located just behind Fenway’s right field is Jerry Remy’s roof deck. Listen to the sounds of the stadium while you watch the game on one of the many flat screen TVs. Enjoy their special roof deck menu that has an emphasis on gourmet burgers. Open May 1 to Oct. 31.

    On the menu: Remy’s Kobe Burger, Wagyu beef, red onion marmalade, brie, and prosciutto.

    1265 Boylston St., Boston. 617-236-7369, jerryremys.com

  • Legal Harborside

    —Chip Nestor

    The rooftop deck at Legal Harborside offers views of the harbor and the city skyline and is open all year round. The roof’s glass walls and ceilings are retracted during the warmer months so you can hang out under the stars.

    On the menu: Feeling adventurous? Try a sushi boat, comprised of 48 or 124 of the chef’s favorite rolls.

    270 Northern Avenue, Boston. 617-477-2900, legalseafoods.com

  • Atlantic Beer Garden

    —Atlantic Beer Garden

    The roof deck at the waterfront Atlantic Beer Garden brings sea and sky together. Nestled between piers on Seaport Boulevard, the deck offers welcome sea breezes on a hot summer afternoon.

    On the menu: There’s a lengthy beer list. Decisions, decisions. Don’t see your favorite brew? Submit a beer suggestion.

    146 Seaport Blvd., Boston. 617-357-8000. atlanticbeergarden.com

  • Whiskey Priest

    This waterfront Irish pub boasts more than 100 types of whiskey and an extensive beer selection. Like its sister restaurant, Atlantic Beer Garden, Whiskey Priest takes whiskey or beer suggestions. Enjoy live music here, from traditional Irish pub sessions to live bands and DJs.

    On the menu: The Wild Irishman, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint leaves, and sugar cubes ($9).

    150 Northern Avenue, Boston. 617-426-8111. thewhiskeypriestpub.com

  • The Baseball Tavern

    —The Baseball Tavern

    If you couldn’t guess from the name, this rooftop bar is located a stone’s throw from Fenway Park. No tickets? Listen to the sounds of Fenway and catch Sox updates on the tavern’s TVs during the game. Plus, the deck sports its very own replica of the Green Monster.

    On the menu: Grab a beer to wash down the fried whole belly clam plate (market price varies). Seafood, suds, and Sox — the summer trifecta, right?

    1270 Boylston St., Boston. 617-867-6526. thebaseballtavern.com

  • Rattlesnake Bar

    —Essdras M. Suarez / Globe Staff

    This Boylston Street deck has been described as an “urban canyon’’ because of its unique perch between high-rise buildings. The summer hot spot opened in 1990, and today, party people can order food from Poe’s Kitchen until 1 a.m. every night.

    On the menu: The Bostonian Margarita, made with Dobel Tequila, Agave Nectar, fresh lime juice, and a prosecco float.

    384 Boylston St., Boston. 617-859-7772. rattlesnakebar.com

  • Ristorante Fioré

    —Fioré

    This roof deck is designed to feel like “a little cafe in Italy,’’ according to director of operations Sarah Wiggin. The space has evolved since Fioré opened in 2001 — recent additions include TVs (for catching the game, obviously) and a growing list of homemade vodka infusions. It’s a popular spot, so prepare to see and be seen.

    On the menu: Ristorante Fioré has a wide selection of red, white, and sparkling wines.

    250 Hanover St., Boston. 617-371-1176. ristorantefiore.com

  • Market

    —Market

    Stepping into Market might spark a case of déjà vu — the Financial District building once housed the Black Rhino and Aqua. There are multiple floors for lounging and sipping in addition to the spacious roof deck.

    On the menu: Boston Tea Party, with Absolut Wild Tea vodka, Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea vodka, and lemon juice ($11).

    21 Broad St., Boston. 617-263-0037. mktboston.com

  • CitySide Bar & Grill

    —CitySide Bar & Grill

    CitySide Bar’s roof deck affords diners views of the Cleveland Circle area. It’s open until 2 a.m. every night — plenty of time for mingling and sipping.

    On the menu: Jolly Rancher, made with berry vodka, melon liquer, and raspberry pucker. ($8).

    1960 Beacon St., Brighton. 617-566-1002. citysidebar.com

  • Daedalus

    —Daedalus

    The deck at Daedalus has been a roof-top dining and nightlife option for several summers. Enjoy the fresh air and escape the tourists and bustle of Harvard Square below. Instant staycation.

    On the menu: The Portobello Burger, grilled portobello mushroom with melted swiss, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato aioli on a bulky roll.

    45 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge. 617-349-0071. stagingpad.com/daedalus

  • Rooftop at Revere

    —Laurie swope

    Located in the heart of downtown, this rooftop deck offers spectacular views across the city and beyond. Relax on a chaise lounge inside your own ventilated cabana and enjoy one of the many tropical cocktails mixed with fresh fruit.

    On the menu: Hibiscus Punch, with Bacardi rum, Bacardi 8, Domaine de Canton, hibiscus tea syrup, and fresh lime juice, available by the glass ($11) or by the pitcher ($44).

    200 Stuart St., Boston. 617-457-2663. reverehotel.com

  • The Sinclair

    Located in Harvard Square, this rooftop expanse offers a wide range of canned craft beer and an impressive spirits list. Stick around after sunset and catch the sounds of whichever indie act is playing downstairs in their live music venue.

    On the menu: Upscale bar snacks like pimento cheese olives and pickled pepperoni.

    52 Church St., Cambridge. 617-547-5200. sinclaircambridge.com

Advertisement
TOPICS: Lifestyle
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Somerville, MA 12/2/13 Sarma in Somerville (Winter Hill), Ana Sortun's new restaurant. Lamb Kofte Sliders. Lane Turner/Globe Staff; Reporter: Devra First: FOOD Slug: 11dinpic
Restaurants
These 12 Mass. restaurants made Eater's list of the 38 best in New England June 19, 2017 | 4:13 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/12/2017: LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION...The community is South Boston.... The Hood milk bottle reflects on a nearby office building near the Boston Children's Museum on Congress St. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: BUSINESS TOPIC 012217LocationPics
Restaurants
It looks like Sullivan’s is moving into the Hood Milk Bottle June 19, 2017 | 2:22 PM
FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. fficials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death. Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday, June 16, 2017 that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Celebs
Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher's system June 19, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Arts
Starting Friday, here are all of the museums you can visit for free this summer June 19, 2017 | 12:27 PM
Hampton Beach boardwalk.
Travel
This local beach has the best boardwalk in America, according to Coastal Living magazine June 19, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Love Letters
Too soon to move in together? June 19, 2017 | 7:57 AM
Events
A bunch of impressive sand sculptures are taking over Hampton Beach June 17, 2017 | 8:50 AM
22bar - At BISq, sweet bubbly enhances fried chicken with a kick. (Christopher Macintosh)
Food
11 places to try one of the hottest trends in wine this summer June 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Kati and Ben Sorensen-Young won a wedding at the Boston Public Library.
Relationships
This Cape Cod couple won a dream wedding at the Boston Public Library June 16, 2017 | 3:20 PM
27names - Actress and Watertown native Eliza Dushku. (Michael Blanchard)
Celebs
Watertown native Eliza Dushku announces engagement with adorable Instagram post June 16, 2017 | 2:24 PM
Celebs
Celebrities share the best advice they ever got from dad June 16, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want to date anyone else June 16, 2017 | 9:05 AM
A dish at 7th Settlement Brewery and restaurant in Dover, N.H.
Restaurants
A restaurant in New Hampshire just banned tipping June 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A scene from 'Detroit.'
Entertainment
Watch the gripping new trailer for 'Detroit,' filmed in the Boston area June 15, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
Watch the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Daddy's Home 2' June 15, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston City Hall Plaza.
Events
Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day June 15, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Rooftop yoga.
Health
This rooftop yoga class overlooks the city—and a pool June 15, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Father's Day weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Captain Lord mansion.
Real Estate
Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale June 15, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Lifestyle
Golden doodles, whoodles, and giant schnoodles — oh my! June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Tom McCarthy.
Arts
The Oscar-winning director of 'Spotlight' is still a believer in journalism June 15, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM