Your ultimate guide to holiday events in Boston

’Tis the season for events—so many events. There are performances and bar nights and Christmas tree lightings, volunteering opportunities and ugly sweater runs and Santa Claus sightings.

How do you find out about them all, you ask? Oh, we took care of that for you. That’s right: Your holiday event list is handled. (And don’t worry, we’ve checked it twice.)

1. Boston Common Tree Lighting

Didn’t get enough tree lighting a couple weekends ago? Join Mayor Walsh as he accepts the honorary holiday tree from Nova Scotia and then plugs it into an electrical outlet. (December 3 at 6 p.m.; Boston Common; free; all ages)

2. The Wiz Live!

Medfield native and Emmy awarding-winning actress of Orange Is the New Black, Uzo Aduba, stars alongside a stellar cast for NBC’s live TV production of The Wiz Live!, timed for the holidays. It also features other big names like Queen Latifah, Common, Amber Riley. (December 3 at 8 p.m. on NBC)

3. Caroling at the Carousel

The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s Carousel will get even more magical with the holiday season as carolers grace the grounds. Head down to the Carousel to catch performances by The Revels of Cambridge, Chorus Pro Musica of Boston, and the Boston Children’s Chorus on three Fridays in December, respectively. You’ll get free hot chocolate and treats from Boston Public Market vendors like Third Cliff Bakery, Taza Chocolate, Red Apple Farm, and Daniele, Inc. Plus, the Carousel will be open extra late so you can take a spin until 7 p.m. (December 4, 11, and 18 from 6 to 6:30 p.m., free)

4. Chrismukkah at SoWa

SoWa gets seasonal for those looking to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping. Join 50 local artisans, 90 artist studios, 60 boutiques and galleries, and a hefty lineup of food trucks for a weekend full of homegrown gift ideas. (December 4 at 5 p.m. to Sunday, December 6 at 5 p.m.; Thayer Street in the South End; free; all ages)

5. The Slutcracker opens

Special guest John Waters joins for opening night of the provocative holiday show. Nothing like a little burlesque to make the holidays really count. (December 4 at 8 p.m. through December 31; Somerville Theatre; $27; 18+)

6. Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Dress up in an outdated itchy sweater and drink beer at various bars throughout Boston. (December 5; 12 p.m.; Mija Cantina; $10; 21+)

7. 12 Bars of XMas

Dress up in your finest holiday garb and prepare for excess beer intake. This seasonal crawl will bounce around the bars of Faneuil Hall, dodging cover prices and spreading winter cheer. (December 5 at 12 p.m.; Faneuil Hall; $28.30; 21+)

8. SantaCon

More than 2,000 beer drinking Santas will get out of your dreams and onto the streets of Boston, bouncing from bar to bar. Dress up in your jolliest santa garb, join the crowd, and earn that big belly the natural way. (December 5 at 12 p.m.; starts at Game On!; free; 21+)

9. Downeast Cider Ugly Sweater Party

Hate beer but love to (holiday) party? Head to Charlestown and enjoy some hot mulled cider while dressed in your most hideous sweater. Enjoy snacks and live music and wash it down with some of the best cider in Boston. (December 5 at 2 p.m. to December 6 at 5 p.m.; Downeast Cider House; $30; 21+)

10. JP Holiday Flea

Two floors, two days, and more than 50 vendors selling wares, crafts and art. Perfect for stocking stuffer enthusiasts and those with an early case of holiday spirit. (December 5 at 11 a.m. to December 6 at 7 p.m.; Spontaneous Celebrations; free; all ages)

11. ELF The Broadway Musical

Will Ferrell’s story of an elf in search of his father in New York City is a modern holiday classic.The stage adaptation includes songs and dance numbers. (Through December 6; show times vary; Wang Theater, Boston)

12. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

We all know the story of Santa’s Christmas Eve savior. This staging brings to life Santa and a variety of holiday characters. (Through December 6; show times vary; Shubert Theater, Boston)

13. Kiss108’s Jingle Ball at TD Garden

If you have teens, this veers into can’t-miss territory. This year, IHeartRadio and Boston’s Top 40 radio Kiss108 will host a killer lineup for their annual holiday blowout concert, including artists like Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, 5 Seconds of Summer, and The Weeknd. (December 10 at 7 p.m.; TD Garden; $20+)

14. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

George Bailey’s story is brought to life in the style of a 1940s radio play. The actors carry scripts, and sound effects are created live on stage. (Through December 20; show times vary; Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Merrimack)

15. The Snow Queen

This family-friendly musical taps the same Hans Christen Andersen that inspired the Disney mega-hit Frozen. (Through December 20; show times vary; New Rep Theater, Watertown)

16. The Holiday Pops

A cherished holiday tradition in Boston, join Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and the orchestra for a performance filled with holiday favorites, a visit from Santa, and even traditional Pops tunes. (Through December 31; Boston Symphony Hall; $31+)

17. The Nutcracker

‘Tis the season, so kick off the holidays with a performance of the winter classic, choreographed by Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen. The Sugar Plum Fairy is calling! (Through December 31; various times; The Boston Opera House; $35+)

18. Golden Girls: Live! A Drag Parody: “The Lost Christmas Episode’’

Join Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, all played by men in drag, as they recall memories of Christmases past. (Through January 10; Club Cafe; $42-75; 13+)

19. Paint Nite Gingerbread House-Making

Paint Nite, Boston’s grown-up arts-and-crafts corner, is hosting a slue of gingerbread house-making events throughout the season at various bars and pubs around town. Attendees are welcome to sip on beverages and decorate gingerbread houses, pre-built for your convenience (geometry and archictecture don’t mix well with wine). Tickets for any of the 10 upcoming gingerbread house nights are available online now. (December 2-22; $50)

20. Cocktails & Confections, Holiday Edition

Temple Bar’s “Cocktails & Confections’’ is getting a Christmas-y twist. Mixologist, pastry chef, and bar manager Jenn Harvey will shake up her booze-and-baked-goods events with tutorials for three holiday punches. She’ll still give the typical cocktail crash course, of course, plus she’ll divulge family recipes for Christmas cookies. (December 5; 1688 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; $30 plus tax)

21. Hot Chocolat Tasting Tour

This tour takes you around to the best cocoa spots in town. You’ll go through the South End, Back Bay, the Common, and the Garden on a two-and-a-half-hour stroll that stops to sample five different hot chocolates. You’ll also learn the history of hot chocolate, which exists, and boozy varieties will be included for the grown-ups. Tours start at the South End Buttery and will be held every Saturday morning through the season. (December 5 and 19; Tickets are $27.50 for one and $52 for two)

22. Parent-Child Gingerbread House-Making Class at Zebra’s Bistro

Zebra’s Bistro offers a parent-child gingerbread-making class in Medfield, giving you and your family the option of either building your own gingerbread house together or having their chef come in early to build it for you, so you and your child can focus on decorating. Ticket prices are dependent on how many family members will participate, and they sell out each year, so book while you still can. (December 5-20; 21 North St., Medfield; $69-99)

23. Seven Fishes Cooking Class at Rialto

Learn how to expertly recreate an Italian Christmas Eve tradition: the massive, decadent, luxurious Feast of the Seven Fishes. Rialto’s head chef Jody Adams promises to put her own twist on the Feast during her hour-and-a-half class. Tickets include admission to the lesson, coffee and scones before the class begins, and a sit-down lunch and wine pairing once the food is complete. (December 6; Rialto, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge; $195)

24. Eat Latkes at Lulu’s in Allston

The beloved Allston diner is serving up seasonal food, Hanukkah-style. Starting December 7, Lulu’s will add latkes to its menu. These starchy treats include variations like root vegetable latkes with ginger-spiced sour cream, classic potato latkes with duck confit and cranberry chutney, and three onion latkes with blue cheese fondue. (Beginning December 7; Lulu’s, 421 Cambridge St., Allston)

25. Tex Mex Eats Holiday Appetizers & Small Plates

Prepare yourself for your upcoming Christmas parties with this crash course in Tex Mex cooking. Tex Mex Eats’s course will show you how to make South-of-the-border classics like salsa, ceviche, and guacamole that are sure to blow your family members’ sweet potato pie right out of the water. (December 9; 1385 Cambridge St., Cambridge; $64.29)

26. A Holiday Pastry Class with Chef Robert Differ: Bûche de Noël

Chef Robert Differ of Bar Boulud will teach Bostonians how to make the classic French dessert. Attendees are invited to sip on some bubbly or some cocoa while learning about the history and technique of the intricate European pastry. Once the basics are covered, each guest is given a pre-rolled Bûche de Noël and all the necessary decorations to create an A-list sweet treat for Christmas dinner. (December 12; 776 Boylston St., Boston; $90.67)

27. The Ritz Carlton Hot Cocoa Bar

Speaking of special, how does hot chocolate at the Ritz sound? The Avery Bar at the Ritz Carlton Hotel hosts a Hot Cocoa Bar on December 12, 19, and 26, allowing you to drink your cocoa like a king. The event invites you to sit beside the fireplace and “choose your chocolate cocoa type, then top with a selection of candies, cookies and creams, served with scrumptious holiday sweets and pastries.’’ Double the cozy. (December 12, 19, and 26; The Ritz Carlton, 10 Avery St.; Tickets are $36 per adult and $28 per child)

28. The Langham Hotel’s Café Fleuri’s Deluxe Chocolate Bar

Every Saturday from now until June, there will be an “all-you-can-enjoy chocolate buffet’’ in the café. This year’s event marks the 27th iteration of the chocolate extravaganza, and Café Fleuri is stepping it up a notch with an “Art of Chocolate’’ theme, which features “chocolate spray paint, miniature three-dimensional chocolate statues, layered “splash-art’’ techniques, modern flavor combinations, and many more.’’ (The Langham, 250 Franklin St.; Tickets are $42 for adults, $32 for children, and children under 5 get in for free)

29. Frog Pond opening

Whether you’re a first-timer using milk crates to balance or one of the pros pulling Salchows at center ice, the frog pond is the quintessential Boston ice skating experience. (December 4; 10 a.m.; Boston Common; all ages)

30. Boston Jolly Jaunt

The final race in the Run to Boston Race Series, held on December 5, is organized by the Special Olympics of Massachusetts to raise money for health-related programming for over 11,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities. Registration is $40 on race day. (December 5; Boston Common, 1 Charles Street, Boston; race@specialolympicsma.org for more registration information)

31. Holiday Hustle 5K Road Race

This 5K welcomes costume wearers and carolers alike. Registration is $30 and benefits the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton. (December 6; John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton, 675 Watertown Street, Newton; dmarangoly@newtonbgc.com for more information)

32. 4th Annual JCC Dreidal Dash 10K

This seven-mile race on December 6 is for runners looking for a more challenging course–don’t worry, you’ll be rewarded with ocean views. Registration is $20. (December 6; JCC of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead; adalton@jccns.com for more information)

33. Yoga Festivus

On December 11, Yoga Hub Boston is hosting this all-levels, donation-based fundraiser class to support LEGIT.yoga, a “nonprofit that brings yoga to underserved communities.’’ The class on Friday, December 11 starts at 7 p.m. and will be co-taught by nine different Boston yoga instructors. (December 11; Pop Allston, 89 Brighton Avenue)

34. Miss Santa Holiday 5K

On December 12, this holiday 5K run/walk will take place entirely along the Charles River Esplanade. Registration is $25 and benefits RACE Cancer Foundation and The Ellie Fund. Cancer survivors run for free. (December 12; Charles River Esplanade, across from Berkeley Bridge; hello@racecancer.org for more information)

35. Speedo Santa Run

The Speedo Santa Run began with five guys running through the streets of Back Bay in only Santa hats and speedos. Now in its 16th year, the December 12 race is expected to have 700 runners, all in speedos or bikinis and festive gear. Registration is $30, with a commitment to fundraise $400. Proceeds benefit the Play Ball Foundation. (December 12; Race begins on the corner of 903 Boylston Street, Boston; jenharney@gmail.com for registration questions)

36. The Ugly Sweater Run

That ugly sweater you threw in the back of your closet from Aunt Betty is finally going to come in handy. The Ugly Sweater Run describes itself as the “merriest 5K of the year,’’ with holiday-themed stations at every mile, and hot chocolate stations, in lieu of water, along the course. Registration for the December 12 run is $40 and benefits Save the Children, a child advocacy group. (December 12; Suffolk Downs, 525 McClellan Highway, East Boston)

37. Chanukah Run-a-Latke Family Fun 5K

This scenic three-mile race on December 13 ends with free hot latkes, doughnuts, and a giant lego menorah lighting. What more could you want? Registration is $25. (December 13; Chabad Hall, 44 Burrill Street, Swampscott)

38. Walter’s Run in West Roxbury

Hosted by the Parkway Running Club, this holiday 5K will take place on December 13 and is in its 21st year. It was formerly known as the Santa Scamper 5K; however, one of the running club members, Walter Burgess, died suddenly in 2003, and the race is now run in his memory. Registration is $25 and proceeds benefit the Globe Santa Program (run by Boston Globe Media Partners, Boston.com’s parent company), the YMCA Reach Out Campaign, and the Walter Burgess Scholarship Fund. (December 13; 15 Bellevue St., West Roxbury)

39. Jingle Bell Run

Road races are great, but let’s be real here: It’s all about the after-party. The Jingle Bell 5K on December 20 ends in Davis Square with an 18-bar after-party sponsored by Harpoon Brewery. This is the race’s ninth year, and it’s known to sell out in advance. Registration is $37. (December 20; Davis Square, Somerville; BAEvents@aol.com for more information)

40. Weir River Farm’s Teen Tuesdays

These are a regular, weekly scheduled time (3:30-5 p.m.) through December 15 for teens to volunteer at the farm and help with feeding the animals, painting, weeding, and more. (Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham; ethroman@thetrustees.org for more information)

41. 10th Anniversary Gear Up for Winter Un-Gala

Cradles for Crayons hosts this annual day of service for volunteers to help sort, inspect, and package warm winter essentials to be given to children in need. Interested participants can choose between a morning or afternoon shift on Saturday, December 5. The morning shift runs from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m,. and the afternoon shifts runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Volunteers can expect activities, lunch or dinner, and a service celebration during both shifts. (December 5; The Giving Factory, 155 North Beacon St., Brighton; dave@cradlestocrayons.org for more information)

42. No Rest For the Wicked Funny

All proceeds from this 24-hour performance at Improv Asylum benefit Globe Santa, a nonprofit run by Boston Globe Media Partners (Boston.com’s parent company) that delivers presents to families in need during the holiday season. (December 6 at 8 p.m. through December 7 at 8 p.m.; Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St., Boston; $25; erica@improvasylum.com for tickets or more information)

43. St. Francis House

The house will hold its Annual Holiday Open House on December 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn more about the shelter, and bring a donation of warm winter hats, scarves, and gloves to help homeless or in-need guests. You can also bring a holiday gift for their holiday gift drive. (December 9; 39 Boylston St., Boston; info@stfrancishouse.org to schedule)

44. Community Servings

Community Servings prepares and delivers 9,600 meals each week to the homes of almost 920 individuals who are homebound with an acute, life-threatening illness. On December 12 and December 23, they are looking for volunteers to help sort and deliver holiday baskets and meals. (December 12 and 23; 18 Marbury Terrace, Boston; kwhite@servings.org to schedule)

45. MSPCA Angell’s Pet Photos with Santa

This annual photo opportunity for your pet with Santa raises money for the adoption center and gives you an adorable holiday photo of your furry friend to cherish forever. Pictures will be taken for a donation of $30. (December 12 and 13; 9-5 p.m.; MSPCA Adoption Center, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston; bostonvolunteer@mspca.org to make your reservation)

46. Little Brothers: Friends of the Elderly

Little Brothers Boston was founded in 1979 to aid those 70 years and older who are without the benefit of family or social contacts. The organization is hosting a Christmas/Hanukkah Luncheon, and it’s looking for help on December 24 and 25 delivering meals, driving elders to the holiday party, and working the kitchen during the event. (December 24 and 25; 3305 Washington St., Jamaica Plain; boston@littlebrothers.org for more information)

47. Santa Paws at Assembly Row

Bring your best pooch pal to Assembly Row for a picture with Santa and help raise money for Somldog, an organization geared towards making Somerville a more dog-friendly city. (Sunday, December 6; 11 a.m.; Orvis at Assembly Row; free; all ages)

48. Festival of Trees and Snow Village, Massachusetts Horticultural Society

Kids can celebrate the season of joy in this magical village, lined with dozens of Christmas trees and with an extensive model train making its way around a section of the village. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available for families to ride, and you’ll likely catch Santa roaming through the village. Don’t be afraid to stop him and snap a photo for free. Entrance to the village is also free if you sign up for a Mass. Horticultural Society membership that day. (Now through Sunday, December 13 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m; Mass. Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley; $10 per person, $8 per person for members, and children under 12 are free)

49. Simon Malls: Burlington Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, South Shore Plaza, and Northshore Mall

Grab the little ones and head to the nearest mall to get a studio-quality photo taken with Santa. No line at these malls is short during the holiday season, so be sure to make a reservation online. The $10 fee required at registration will be applied to your photo purchase. Note that this Shops at Chestnut Hill listing is different from the other two provided in this roundup. (Now through Wednesday, December 24; The Shops at Chestnut Hill: Friday, December 4 through Wednesday, December 24; Times vary by reservation; Photo packages start at $21.99-$24.99 depending on the mall)

50. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Cambridgeside Galleria

Kids can meet Mr. Claus on Canal Park outside the food court. And the youngsters will have time to finish their wish lists while in line—it tends to be a long one. (Now through Thursday, December 24; Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.; Cambridgeside Galleria, 100 Cambridgeside Place; Prices vary by package)

51. Santa in the City, Prudential Center

Santa is giving the Shops at the Prudential Center a visit—every day until Christmas Eve. Catch him in his winter wonderland at the Prudential Center’s Belvidere Arcade. And snap a photo of your kid with Santa so the moment doesn’t slip away. (Now through Thursday, December 24; Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Extended hours starting December 11; Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St.; Photo packages start at $19.99)

52. My Time With Santa, Natick Mall

No line, no problem: Reserve your time with Santa, one of the busiest people this holiday season, and pre-purchase your photo with him to save 30 percent or more. If you’re not sure when you’ll have time to visit, though, no worries—photo purchase and reservations are not required for a visit. (Now through Thursday, December 24; Times vary by reservation; Neiman Marcus Court, Natick Mall; Prices vary by package but start at $29.99—$34.99 after December 11)

53. Santa’s Wonderland, Bass Pro Shops

Each winter, Bass Pro Shops turns its space into a full-blown, cheerful Christmas village. There are elves ready to help kids with crafts at the activity table, model trains running throughout the village, a laser arcade to test accuracy skills, and a foam toy arcade. The real catch: Kids can write Santa a letter to put in his mailbox, sit on his lap, and get a free, studio-quality four-by-six-inch photo to capture the moment. A free digital Christmas card, which includes the photo, is also offered for free. Get a Bass Pass from the ticket booth at the store to skip the very long lines and roam the store as you please—the passes are sold on a first-come-first-served basis so once they’re gone, you’re out of luck. (Now through Thursday, December 24; Times vary each day; Bass Pro Shops, 1 Bass Pro Dr., Foxborough)

54. Zoolights, Stone Zoo

Zoolights at Stone Zoo is an enchanted winter wonderland lined with sparkling lights and holiday animations. Kids will have the chance to see wild animals (think arctic foxes), sip on hot chocolate with the reindeer on Sundays, and climb aboard some rides. They’ll also get the chance to visit Santa’s castle and sit on Santa’s lap on a plush green sofa chair for a professional studio five-by-seven-inch snap—Santa will be in his castle nightly through December 23. The wait time to see Santa varies, but usually runs from 15-30 minutes. Prepare for difficult parking and a long wait in line—the zoo encourages everyone to purchase tickets online for a shorter wait time. Hot chocolate with the reindeer is an additional cost and requires pre-registration. (Now through Sunday, January 3 from 5-9 p.m.; Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham; Admission prices: $7 per person online, or $7 per member and $8 per non-member at the gate; Weekend prices are $8 per member and $9 per non-member; kids under 2 are free)

55. Santa’s Workshop, Smolak Farms

Drop by Smolak Farms’s barn for quality time with Santa and his helpers. The kids will be able to make holiday crafts, make food for the reindeer, and hand a wish list to the red-suited man himself. Parents are welcome to get a photo of the kiddos with Santa. The best part? No lines. (Every Sunday in December; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford St., North Andover; $5 per child, adults are free)

56. Breakfast with Santa, The Shops at Chestnut Hill

Let the rugrats leave the house in PJ’s to grab breakfast with Santa, catered by Cheesecake Factory. Pre-registration isn’t necessary. Stick around for holiday story time with Santa at Tiffany & Co. Professional photos will be taken and will be available for purchase. (Saturday, December 5 from 8:30-10 a.m.; The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 199 Boylston St.; Prices vary by package)

57. Breakfast with Santa, Cambridgeside Galleria

Santa is heading to Cambridgeside Galleria to enjoy an early breakfast with kids looking to play games, win prizes, and listen to holiday music. Each child must bring unused gloves, mittens, hats, or socks to keep other kids warm this cold winter—the breakfast is a partnership with the Salvation Army. Space is limited and functions on a first-come-first-served basis, so make sure you register ahead of time. (Saturday, December 5 at 9 a.m; Cambridgeside Galleria, 100 Cambridgeside Place; Free; Children ages 10 and under; No photos available with Santa)

58. Santa Comes to Visit, Marini Farm

Join other cheery children as Santa visits Marini Farm. Santa will hang by the Christmas Tree Jubilee area, where you can see a vast collection of donated Christmas trees, so everyone has the chance to spend some time with him. There is no line or wait to see Santa since he’ll be wandering in the back of the Jubilee area. Kids are free to chat him up and parents can take photos free of charge. Be sure to not miss out on the hot cocoa and clam chowder. (Saturday, December 5 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Marini Farm, 259 Linebrook Rd., Ipswich; Free)

59. Visit with Santa, Verrill Farm

Kids’ favorite red-suited, white-bearded man returns to Verrill Farm’s heated, decorated greenhouse. This is the chance for children to sip on complimentary cider and cookies with none other than Santa. And don’t forget to have your kids hand him a wish list—it’s encouraged. Children can strike a pose with Santa and parents are welcome to take pictures as they please—the wait is usually no longer than five to 10 minutes. (Saturday, December 5 from 3-5 p.m.; Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Rd., Concord; Free)

60. Paragon Carousel, Hull

Smiles with Santa near the sand—in Hull, a holiday celebration with Santa happens near Nantasket Beach. Hop on the Paragon carousel decked out in wreaths and get your photo taken with Santa by a professional photographer. The line moves quickly because there’s a fast printer on sight; it usually lasts only five to 10 minutes. (Saturday & Sunday, December 5 & 6 from 12-3 p.m.; Paragon Carousel, 205 Nantasket Ave., Hull; Suggested donation of $10 for one photo, $15 for two photos, and $20 for three photos)

61. A Magical Visit from Caring Santa, The Shops at Chestnut Hill

Join a magical morning designed to support children with special needs and their families. Caring Santa will make an appearance and spread his love to all who attend the free event. Expect coloring activities, goodies, and photos with Santa. Professional photos for purchase will be taken before the mall is opened to the public—all families must register online. For this event, use the level 1 mall entrance near the Bank of America. (Sunday, December 6 from 8-9:30 a.m.; The Shops at Chestnut Hill, 100 Boylston St.; Prices vary by package)

62. Santa Tea at Gore Place

The historical and posh Gore Place museum in Waltham is hosting weekend teas throughout December with none other than Saint Nicholas himself. Classic-style three-tiered teas will include stories told by Gore Place’s very own Santa Claus, which makes this an ideal event for children and families. (December 13, 19, and 20; 52 Gore St., Waltham; $30-35)

63. Breakfast with Santa, Franklin Park Zoo

Head to the zoo for Breakfast with Santa at Giddy-Up Grill and stay for the lemurs. Santa is ditching the cookies for scrambled eggs with cheese, Prancer’s pancakes, Ho Ho Hot Chocolate, and more. It’s also a chance for the youngsters to make ornaments and get a snapshot with Santa—personal cameras are encouraged. Then at 11 a.m., catch ring-tailed lemurs noshing on their favorite foods in a festive exhibit inside the Tropical Forest. Pre-registration for the breakfast is required, and ends on Friday, December 11 at 12 p.m. (Saturday, December 19 from 8:30-10 a.m.; Franklin Park Zoo, One Franklin Park Rd., $29.99 per person for non-members and $22.99 per person for Zoo New England members; Children under age 2 are free)

