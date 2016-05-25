The 10 counties in Massachusetts where your money goes furthest

We know that living in Boston, or really anywhere across Massachusetts, is expensive, but some areas of the state offer more bang for your buck than others.

A study by personal finance technology site SmartAsset looked at which parts of Massachusetts offer the most purchasing power for residents by comparing the area’s median income to its cost of living.

So where in the Bay State can your dollar go furthest? According to the study, Worcester County has the highest “purchasing power index.” With a medium income of $65,453 and a lower cost of living of $40,296, those in that area can have a comfortable standard of living.

Advertisement

Suffolk County, which includes Boston, and where housing prices tend to skyrocket, was ranked at number 14 with the lowest purchasing power. Here, there’s not too big of a gap between the median income and the cost of living: residents make about $54,169 and then spend $43,420 on expenditures.

The cost of living numbers in the study reflect the expenses for a household with one adult and no dependents.

See the top 10 places in Massachusetts with the highest purchasing power below, or check out the full study here.