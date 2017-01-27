This new hiking series combines moonlit walks with beer tastings

What’s more serene than a moonlit winter stroll through the Rocky Woods? How about one that’s capped off with beer from local breweries?

The Trustees’ new monthly Brew Moon Hike series, which kicked off in January, provides a whole new kind of hiking experience. Each of the monthly events takes place at the Rocky Woods in Medfield and is scheduled around the full moon. Participants are guided on a hike, then led to Chickering Cabin for some post-exertion snacks and beer.

“Hiking in the dark is not an experience most people have had,” said Rocky Woods’ Engagement Site Manager Kira LaFlosse Baker.

Advertisement

She said that the hikes can really be tailored for anyone.

“Our first hike had everybody from young, sprightly 30-year-olds to an 87-year-old woman who hiked all the way up the hill in the dark,” she said. “It’s not a very strenuous hike, but it’s naturally strenuous in that you really have to focus on your footing.”

The next Brew Moon Hike is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, with beer provided by Castle Island Brewing from Norwood. The third hike will be held on Sunday, March 12, refreshments courtesy of Exhibit A Brewing from Framingham. At both of these events, the brewers will be present to hand out the beer and answer any questions about them.

The hikes are $12 for Trustees members and $20 for nonmembers, and registration is required.