USA Today readers say the Boston Common Frog Pond is the best skating rink in America

Want to ice skate on the best rink in the country this winter? According to USA Today readers, it’s located right here in Boston.

The Boston Common Frog Pond was named the best ice skating rink in the U.S. and the second best in North America after USA Today readers voted in the 2017 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa snagged the No. 1 spot in North America.

“We were thrilled to learn the results of this year’s reader’s poll,” said Doug Zeghibe, executive director of The Skating Club of Boston, in a statement. “Our management team works hard to maintain great ice, offer superior customer service, and do their best to create a fun and inviting destination for folks who want to skate. Plus, having a skating rink in the city’s beautiful Boston Common, is a top choice in and of itself.”

For the 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics that range from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

