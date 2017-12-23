USA Today readers say the Boston Common Frog Pond is the best skating rink in America

The scenic rink is a popular winter spot in Boston.

The Boston Frog Pond offers students half-price admission to skate on Tuesdays, from mid-November to mid-March.
The Boston Frog Pond. –Michele McDonald / The Boston Globe
By
December 23, 2017

Want to ice skate on the best rink in the country this winter? According to USA Today readers, it’s located right here in Boston.

Related Links

The Boston Common Frog Pond was named the best ice skating rink in the U.S. and the second best in North America after USA Today readers voted in the 2017 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa snagged the No. 1 spot in North America.

“We were thrilled to learn the results of this year’s reader’s poll,” said Doug Zeghibe, executive director of The Skating Club of Boston, in a statement.  “Our management team works hard to maintain great ice, offer superior customer service, and do their best to create a fun and inviting destination for folks who want to skate.  Plus, having a skating rink in the city’s beautiful Boston Common, is a top choice in and of itself.”

Advertisement

For the 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics that range from food to lodging, destinations to things to do, and then ask readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the full list of top ice skating rinks in North America.

TOPICS: Lifestyle How to Boston Things to Do Winter Is Coming
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Celebs
Matt Damon's father dies at age 74 December 23, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Entertainment
Local teacher wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' December 23, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Anchors Christmas Ale.
Beer
This brewery has been making a Christmas beer for 43 years December 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION)
Music
Mariah Carey is returning to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' December 22, 2017 | 7:36 PM
Entertainment
What critics are saying about Matt Damon's 'Downsizing' December 22, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Ice rink bumper cars in Providence.
Travel
You can ride bumper cars on ice in Providence December 22, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Hot buttered rum from Oak Long Kitchen + Bar.
Food
8 holiday cocktail recipes local bartenders love December 22, 2017 | 1:11 PM
Travel
2 local cities are among America's most romantic for winter travel, according to TripAdvisor December 22, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'After seven weeks, he wants me to move' December 22, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Elizabeth Banks at the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif. on Dec. 1, 2017.
Celebs
Elizabeth Banks was a frustrated actress. Now she’s a determined mogul. December 22, 2017 | 1:15 AM
Music
Boston Symphony Orchestra cuts ties with guest conductor after sexual misconduct allegations December 21, 2017 | 5:38 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Cam'ron and Jim Jones perform at Spotify's RapCaviar Live in New York at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Spotify)
Music
8 live shows worth leaving home for this weekend December 21, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Restaurants
Get curated cheese boards, fresh pastries, and avocado toast at this new local market December 21, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Travel
Taking care of Vermont just in time for ski season December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Two people skinning, the practice of climbing up slopes on skis, at a Colorado resort.
Travel
For some skiers, it's uphill all the way December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
Qantas denies passenger lounge access — over her Uggs December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
A new kind of fitness retreat for New Year's fitness goals December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Travel
This New York hotel is a destination for design December 21, 2017 | 1:00 PM
Maria Menounos on the cover of Women's Health.
Celebs
Maria Menounos reveals new details about brain tumor battle in Women's Health cover story December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Ice Castle
Travel
You can walk through these gigantic, glowing ice castles in New Hampshire December 21, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Ashley Judd attends The Women's Media Center 2017 Women's Media Awards at Capitale in New York on Oct. 26, 2017.
Celebs
The Associated Press names its entertainer of the year December 21, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Married Couple Smiling
Arts
The ‘man flu’ may be real. But many women don’t want to believe it December 21, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'They let the air out of my boyfriend’s tires' December 21, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England.
Celebs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released December 21, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat December 21, 2017 | 7:03 AM
Skaters dressed as characters from the movie 'Frozen' in Disney on Ice.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend December 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Straighten up and fly right with the help of these travel products December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Tiny New Zealand keeping up with huge demand for its wines December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Celebrate the end of 2017 at these New England mountain destinations December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Getting up to speed in the Kenyan village of Iten December 21, 2017 | 12:00 AM