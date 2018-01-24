A running list of every place that’s banning Philly items in Boston

The products go way beyond Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

Eagles fans
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the teams win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. –Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By
3:46 PM

As the New England Patriots gear up to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Boston businesses and other spots are showing their unwavering support for the Pats by banning Philadelphia items. Here are the products — and people — that are forbidden from certain places in Boston until Feb. 5, the day after Super Bowl 52.

The beer ban:

On Tuesday, Craft Beer Cellar in Fenway sold one type of Philadelphia beer: Evil Genius.

As of Wednesday, Evil Genius beer has been pulled from the shelves, said owner Phil DiCarlo. He said his shop will resume selling Evil Genius on Feb. 5.

“We’re showing our pride in New England,” he said.

The shop also has a sign outside that shows a strike through the words “Philly Beer” and the hashtag “#GoPats.”

“The back side of my sign says, ‘It’s a Don Henley-free zone. No Eagles,'” DiCarlo said.

The bakery cream cheese ban:

The inside of a Montilio’s bakery in December. —Montilio's / Facebook

Montilio’s Baking Company in Braintree, Brockton, Quincy, and Weymouth announced Tuesday that it was banning Philadelphia Cream Cheese from its shops. It’s the first ban of its kind during the company’s more than 70 years in the Boston area, according to owner George Montilio.

“We want every edge we can get, OK?” Montilio said with a laugh.

He said he sent 12 30-pound bulk boxes — more than 350 pounds’ worth — of the cream cheese back to his distributor.

“They said, ‘You are kidding me, right?'” Montilio said. “I said, ‘Nope.’ They said, ‘OK.'”

Typically, the shop offers Philadelphia Cream Cheese cups with its bagels and uses the cheese for its cheesecakes, Montilio said.

“We have a new cream cheese from Wisconsin being delivered today,” he said.

When asked if he’ll use Philadelphia Cream Cheese again after the Super Bowl is over, Montilio said, “No, I think we’re done. As long as I can hold out, I’m going to hold out. Because if we don’t win, that’s another reason not to buy it.”

Montilio’s is showing Pats pride in another way this Monday: The bakery will deliver a 16-foot-wide Boston cream pie cake in the shape of a football to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots send-off rally. The cake will have five Super Bowl trophies on it, Montilio said, with an empty space left for the hopeful sixth.

The everything-Philadelphia on the Esplanade ban:

The Esplanade Association announced Tuesday that it was banning certain Philadelphia-themed foods, items, and people from the park in policy changes that will be in effect until Feb. 5. The ban encompasses the 3.5-mile stretch from the Museum of Science to the Boston University Bridge.

Actor Will Smith, an Eagles fan and Philadelphia native, along with Sylvester Stallone, another Eagles fan who attended high school in Philadelphia and played the title character in the film “Rocky,” which was set in Philadelphia, are prohibited from entering the park, as are mummers. No one is allowed to wear Philadelphia sports attire of any kind — that of the Eagles, Flyers, 76ers, or Phillies — or anything in the color “midnight green.” Banned foods include cheesesteak sandwiches, soft pretzels, Crisco, and — you guessed it — Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Also banned: eagles (“yes, even bald eagles,” wrote the association) and cracked copper bells.

“We realized that appearing in a Super Bowl for only the third time – and first time since losing to the Patriots in 2005 – was disorienting for Philadelphia fans and that clarity on acceptable items to bring in our park should be offered,” said Michael Nichols, executive director of the Esplanade Association, in a statement. “Given the Patriots are appearing in their record-extending 10th Super Bowl, we understand this information may not be needed by most park visitors.”

Philadelphia’s Boston doughnuts ban:

Boston isn’t the only city forbidding items ahead of the Super Bowl matchup. Dottie’s Donuts in Philadelphia announced Monday on social media that it was banning Boston cream doughnuts and any “New England themed” doughnuts from its menu “until the Eagles win the Super Bowl.”

“No clam chowder donuts,” Dottie’s co-owner Jeff Poleon told Boston.com. “Or a glaze with those Boston baked bean candies on top. Definitely no Gronk Monster Energy-glazed donuts.”

Then, on Tuesday, the shop announced that it was selling a “Creamed Boston donut,” writing, “Eat your heart out, Tom Brady.”

