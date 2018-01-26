Super Bowl wagers feature Harpoon beer, Rocky statues, and Tom Brady’s diet

For an essential guide to the city, sign up for How to Boston, Boston.com’s weekly culture and lifestyle newsletter.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles have either a sixth or first Super Bowl ring on the line, respectively. But for the businesses and people below, it’s beer, doughnuts, and potentially massive embarrassment.

The beer wager:

Harpoon Brewery will serve Philly Pale Ale if the Patriots lose. —Harpoon Brewery

If the Patriots don’t pull off a win during Super Bowl LII, Harpoon Brewery staffers will have to spend all day Feb. 5 in Eagles gear pouring Philly Pale Ale. The Super Bowl wager between Harpoon and Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia also means that staffers at Yards will have to pour Harpoon Fresh Tracks beer in Pats gear that same day if the Eagles lose.

Advertisement

And the trash talk has already begun.

“We’re going to soften the pain of their loss,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and cofounder of Harpoon. “Because they’re going to get to enjoy Harpoon IPA at their brewery the Monday after the Super Bowl.”

When asked if Kenary is prepared to don an Eagles jersey should the Pats lose, he reflected back to 2008’s Super Bowl XLII, when Harpoon placed a similar bet against Brooklyn Brewery, and the Patriots lost the game to the New York Giants.

“I’ve endured worse,” Kenary said, “having to put on a Giants jersey.”

In addition to the wager, on Wednesday the breweries each began raising money for a charity of their choice and are “competing” to see which brewery can raise the most up until the Super Bowl. Harpoon will donate $1 from the sale of every Harpoon Fresh Tracks pint and $10 from the sale of every Harpoon Fresh Tracks keg to Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation, founded after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Yards Brewing will donate the same amount of money from sales of its pints and kegs of Philly Pale Ale to Prevention Point, which works on the front lines of the opioid crisis in Philadelphia.

The hotel wager:

Kimpton Marlowe in Cambridge has a challenge for Kimpton Monaco in Philadelphia. —Hotel Marlowe

Advertisement

The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge has a challenge for the Kimpton Monaco in Philadelphia: If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, the Monaco’s general manager and assistant general manager have to eat like Tom Brady for 12 days straight and document it on social media.

Joe Capalbo, director of operations for Kimpton Hotels New England and general manager of Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, said he plans to send both managers Brady’s book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, should the Pats pull off a victory on Feb. 4. Capalbo said he’ll pay for his colleagues to receive Brady’s TB12 Performance Meals, or they can do their own cooking by following Brady’s book. But whatever method they pick, they must document it.

“I need proof,” Capalbo said. “I need something on the hotel’s social media — Instagram, Facebook — just something that shows they are embracing this and enjoying eating their kale and lentils for the 12 days, hopefully with a smile on their face.”

If the Eagles win, Capalbo has to channel his inner Rocky by running along the Charles at 5 a.m. every day for 12 days straight in a Rocky-like robe that says “Balboa.” The Oscar-winning film “Rocky,” in which Sylvester Stallone plays the title character, is set in Philadelphia, and Stallone, who is a huge Eagles fan, went to high school in Philly. (Incidentally, the actor has been banned from the Esplanade until after the Super Bowl.)

“I don’t think I’ll be running at 5 a.m. after this game,” Capalbo said. “I think they’ll be the ones eating.”

The statue wager:

Advertisement

Speaking of Stallone: The mayors of Brockton and Philadelphia have also placed a friendly wager, this one dubbed the “Rocky vs. Rocky bet,” involving famous boxer statues in their respective cities.

If the Patriots come out victorious in the Super Bowl, the iconic Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia will be dressed in Patriots gear, said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. If the Patriots lose, the statue of the undefeated Rocky Marciano outside of Brockton High School will be dressed in Eagles gear, said Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. The mayors discussed the bet in a video posted on Carpenter’s Facebook page on Thursday.

“I don’t know how long it will stay on,” Kenney said of Patriots gear on the Balboa statue in the event of an Eagles loss.

“It’s going to have to be a quick photo, I think, in either city,” Carpenter said with a laugh.

“We’re going to have to Crisco the Rocky statue so someone doesn’t climb up and take it off,” Kenney added.

The doughnuts wager:

Kane’s Handcrafted Donuts won doughnuts from Nashville’s Five Daughters Bakery after the Pats beat the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs and another dozen from Good Dough doughnut shop in Jacksonville after the Pats beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Both times, the wager was the same: The losing team’s shop had to send a dozen doughnuts to the winning team’s shop and post a photo in which at least one baker wore the winning team’s jersey while making the doughnuts.

Now Kane’s has set its sights on Dottie’s Donuts in Philadelphia, a shop that hasn’t been exactly quiet about its support for its home team. On Monday, Dottie’s announced a ban on all Boston cream doughnuts and “New England-themed” doughnuts “until the Eagles win the Super Bowl.”

“We know that we’re going to enjoy a dozen of your doughnuts,” said Paul Delios, co-owner and president of Kane’s, in a video directed toward Dottie’s and posted to social media on Wednesday.

Dottie’s agreed to send Kane’s a dozen of its Cookies & Cream doughnuts, the shop’s replacement for the banned Boston cream doughnuts, should the Pats win. Kane’s will send Dottie’s — you guessed it — Boston cream doughnuts if the Eagles come out on top.