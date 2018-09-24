FROM

Ethan Hawke fans come out to the Coolidge Corner Theatre, including this legendary actress

Actor-director Ethan Hawke appeared at the Coolidge Corner Theatre for the screening of his new movie, "Blaze," and to his surprise, so did legendary actress Liv Ullmann. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Plenty of fans came out to the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Friday to hear actor-writer-director Ethan Hawke talk about his new movie, “Blaze,’’ based on the life of mythic singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. But not all the seats were filled by aging Gen-Xers still a bit swoony over the “Before Sunrise’’ star. Also in the house was acclaimed actress Liv Ullmann, who just days earlier had been on the Coolidge stage herself, discussing 1978’s “Autumn Sonata’’ and her work with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. The two actors, who were meeting for the first time, laughed, shared stories, and posed for pictures. Ullmann enjoyed a little popcorn as well, before heading off to grab a seat for the “Blaze’’ screening.

