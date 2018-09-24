Ethan Hawke fans come out to the Coolidge Corner Theatre, including this legendary actress

Plenty of fans came out to the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Friday to hear actor-writer-director Ethan Hawke talk about his new movie, “Blaze,’’ based on the life of mythic singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. But not all the seats were filled by aging Gen-Xers still a bit swoony over the “Before Sunrise’’ star. Also in the house was acclaimed actress Liv Ullmann, who just days earlier had been on the Coolidge stage herself, discussing 1978’s “Autumn Sonata’’ and her work with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. The two actors, who were meeting for the first time, laughed, shared stories, and posed for pictures. Ullmann enjoyed a little popcorn as well, before heading off to grab a seat for the “Blaze’’ screening.