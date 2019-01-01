FX secures rights to Globe’s Aaron Hernandez podcast, ‘Gladiator’

“Gladiator,’’ the podcast about Aaron Hernandez produced by Wondery and The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team, has been optioned by FX. The network now has the rights to develop the material, which means “Gladiator’’ could follow in the footsteps of other true-crime podcasts that have been adapted for television.

RELATED: Listen to the ‘Gladiator’ podcast series about Aaron Hernandez

Wondery and The Los Angeles Times’s podcast “Dirty John,’’ based on journalist Christopher Goffard’s reporting on con artist John Meehan, is now a series on Bravo starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The Wondery podcast “Dr. Death,’’ about the crimes of doctor Christopher Duntsch, is in development with Universal Cable Productions. Jessica Biel is starring in and producing a show for Facebook based on the true-crime-inspired fiction podcast “Limetown’’ by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.