You can work out like Tom Brady at the new TB12 Center coming to Boston

Lots of people want to be more like Tom Brady. Starting this summer, you’ll be able to work out like he does in Boston.

A TB12 Sports Performance & Recovery Center will open in the Back Bay on Aug. 1, replacing a Boston Sports Clubs facility at 699 Boylston St. News of TB12’s impending opening first surfaced in February when members of the Copley Square BSC Lab, the boutique fitness branch of Boston Sports Club, received an email from the company stating that it would be closing on March 1.

A press release announcing the new TB12 Center that was sent out Friday included a lengthy list of planned fitness offerings, ranging from the somewhat expected (“All-new small group fitness classes focused on optimizing form, maximizing performance, and preventing injury”) to the more high-tech (“Cutting-edge fitness services and equipment including metabolic testing, anti-gravity treadmills, and optical systems for gait and unilateral jump analysis”). The center will also offer “pliability treatments” through one-on-one sessions with TB12 Body Coaches, who can help customers rehab injuries and develop personalized fitness programs, as well.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-story facility, which will feature a TB12 smoothie bar and locker and shower facilities, will begin accepting appointments in June.

The Boston location will be the second TB12 Center, following the one opened by Brady and his trainer, friend, and business partner Alex Guerrero in 2013 at Patriot Place in Foxborough. If TB12 chief executive John Burns has his way, the flagship Back Bay facility will be only a first step, with The Boston Globe reporting that the company eventually plans to take the TB12 concept to New York, Miami, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto.

“It’s my objective to see us launch this Boston flagship location this year, and then begin the process over the next few years of probably getting 10 to 12 more locations open, in a pretty broad geography,” Burns told the Globe on Thursday.