Here are Boston’s closings and delayed openings Tuesday due to the snowstorm

Discover what time museums and attractions across the city will open, if at all.

Wilmington, MA, 12/2/2019 -- Maddie Alexander, 14, (R) puts her hands up to block a snowball from her brother Collin, 16, during an all out snowball fight as they enjoy a snow day that resulted from the first storm of December. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 03weatherpic Reporter:
Maddie Alexander, 14, her brother Collin, 16, play in the snow during the first storm of December. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
By
Boston.com Staff
9:31 AM

The snowstorm on Tuesday has closed Boston schools, as well as many school districts across the state.

Museums and other cultural institutions across the city have announced closings and delayed openings on their social media accounts. For example, the Franklin Park Zoo and the Museum of African American History are both closed on Tuesday and the Boston Children’s Museum, JFK Library, and Boston Athenaeum have delayed openings.

The following institutions have announced a delayed opening on Tuesday:

Several shopping areas have announced delayed openings as well. For example, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, N.H. will open at 12 p.m.

Finally, when Boston Public Schools close, BCYF community centers offer a snow day drop-in program for children age 7 and older.

Have a closing or delayed opening to report? Let us know in the comments or email tips@boston.com.

