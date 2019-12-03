Here are Boston’s closings and delayed openings Tuesday due to the snowstorm

The snowstorm on Tuesday has closed Boston schools, as well as many school districts across the state.

Museums and other cultural institutions across the city have announced closings and delayed openings on their social media accounts. For example, the Franklin Park Zoo and the Museum of African American History are both closed on Tuesday and the Boston Children’s Museum, JFK Library, and Boston Athenaeum have delayed openings.

Tuesday, December 3: due to snowy conditions, both #FPZoo and #StoneZoo are closed during the day today. Please stay safe out there, and stay tuned for any updates on tonight’s ZooLights event at SZ. pic.twitter.com/LZeVgfeN1m — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) December 3, 2019

The Museum of African American History will be CLOSED tomorrow, December 3, due to inclement weather. — MAAH (@MAAHMuseum) December 3, 2019

The following institutions have announced a delayed opening on Tuesday:

The #OldStateHouse will delay opening until 11AM this morning. Stay safe and stay warm! — Bostonian Society (@BostonianSoc) December 3, 2019

Due to winter weather, the JFK Library and Museum will open two hours later than normal at 11:00 am on Tuesday December 3rd. pic.twitter.com/gr9btHKNEq — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) December 2, 2019

ALERT: Due to inclement weather, the museum will have a delayed opening of 12:00PM today. Stay safe, everyone! — Boston Children's Museum (@BosChildMuseum) December 3, 2019

Delayed opening tomorrow: The Athenæum will open at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 3. Novelist @ahoffmanwriter's book talk and the reception afterward will take place as scheduled at 6pm. Join us then!https://t.co/qY6EJTK5KU pic.twitter.com/A6n06WHo6G — Boston Athenæum (@bostonathenaeum) December 2, 2019

Several shopping areas have announced delayed openings as well. For example, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, N.H. will open at 12 p.m.

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has a delayed opening until 12pm today, 12/3/19, due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/AojsNlVuXJ — Wrentham Village PO (@wvpremoutlets) December 3, 2019

Today is Tuesday, December 3 and due to inclement weather we will delay opening until 1pm. pic.twitter.com/vV2YiNyPz2 — Merrimack PO (@MerrimackPO) December 3, 2019

Finally, when Boston Public Schools close, BCYF community centers offer a snow day drop-in program for children age 7 and older.

We're opening tomorrow, Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. Boston youth ages 7 and older are welcome. Parents will find a form needed at drop off at https://t.co/wuMgBU2jRY. pic.twitter.com/KVXOctO8o0 — Boston Centers/BCYF (@BCYFcenters) December 2, 2019

Have a closing or delayed opening to report? Let us know in the comments or email tips@boston.com.