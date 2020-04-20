Marathon daffodils line the Make Way for Ducklings statues

The ducklings are also practicing social distancing by wearing masks.

April 20, 2020

The iconic Make Way for Ducklings statues in the Boston Public Garden, which joined Bostonians in practicing social distancing by donning masks last month, are accompanied by daffodils this Patriots Day on what would have been Marathon Monday.

Many of the daffodils that would have lined the Boston Marathon route on Monday were delivered to local hospitals as a thank you to health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a few making their way to the statues.

The Boston Marathon has been postponed until September 14.

The ducklings are wearing spring hats and yellow masks that match the daffodils and pots, which are marked “Boston Strong.” The daffodils were planted along the Boston Marathon route after the 2013 bombing as a symbol of rebirth, hope, and resilience.

About 1,000 flowers, some meant for the 2020 Boston Marathon route, were arranged into a heart outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston earlier this month, according to The Boston Globe.

Flowers donated by local florists in appreciation of the medical community were arranged in the shape of a heart at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on April 10, 2020, in Boston. —AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

In recent years, the ducklings have worn everything from Patriots jerseys to pink political hats. They’ve even donned signs for a marriage proposal.

