Are you taking care of yourself in the coronavirus era? Let us know.

The ways people manage stress and practice self-care may have looked different six months ago. What does it look like now?

Gabriel Sosa's billboard-sized piece 'It Ain't Easy' up in Roslindale recently.
Gabriel Sosa's billboard-sized piece 'It Ain't Easy' up in Roslindale on August, 26, 2020. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
By
September 15, 2020 | 4:52 PM

During the coronavirus era, as more people have stayed in, appeared on more video calls, and generally changed up their day-to-day routines, how they are taking care of themselves might have changed, too.

Daily routines became more homebound with trips out centering around the grocery store. Working parents spend more time with their kids, many of whom are enrolled in hybrid or all-remote schooling. Roommates, who maybe only saw each other in passing, now quietly duck into different rooms to hop on work calls during their nine-to-fives. The stress of these changes, as well as the financial and emotional weight from the coronavirus pandemic, has made it more important than ever to take care of ourselves and each other.

Instead of going to the movies to de-stress, maybe you’ve tried a drive-in movie theater? Or you’re cooking more — whipping up your family’s favorite treats? Are you texting a friend or relative who has been extra supportive? Or lacing up and getting outside to exercise? Maybe you’ve bonded with family over a 1,000 piece puzzle? Perhaps you’ve watched skincare TikToks like Hyram‘s for face mask tips that helped you unwind after a long day?

Whatever the activity, no matter how big or small, we want to know what has helped your days feel lighter during the coronavirus pandemic. Let us know your self-care tips below or by emailing community@boston.com and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

