Which local business have you relied on the most during the pandemic?

With in-person curbside pickup and delivery, local businesses adapted during the coronavirus pandemic to serve customers at safe distances. Which one has been your go-to spot?

Aquitane Restaurant Group Manager Scott Lamb looks out his restaurant's window, which is open for take out and delivery.
Aquitane restaurant Group Manager Scott Lamb looks out his restaurant's window, which is open for take out and delivery. –(Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
By
September 18, 2020 | 4:37 PM

During the past six months of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses adapted to state regulations aimed at lessening crowds to curb the spread of the coronavirus. For restaurateurs and small business owners this meant more delivery services, curbside pickups, and outdoor seating options. These options helped curb the spread of the virus and helped to keep households going, whether it meant putting food on the table or securing necessities.

We want to know which local businesses have helped keep things float for you during the pandemic? Perhaps your favorite restaurant began selling meal assembly kits to recreate dishes at home? Or a local grocer has made it really easy with curbside pickups or deliveries to ensure you’re getting what you need? Maybe you’ve found yourself ordering in from a familiar place you used to frequent in-person, or you’ve discovered a spot entirely new to you? We want to know which places you’ve been relying on. Let us know by filling out the survey below or by emailing community@boston.com and we’ll publish your submission.

