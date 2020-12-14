Survey: What’s your best and worst of 2020?

What defined your year? We want to know.

December 14, 2020

Boston.com is asking readers to reflect on 2020 and share the best and worst parts of a year that will be hard to forget.

Whether it was binging an old TV show or a discovering new takeout spot, we ask that you share the things that defined your year. Before you look ahead to 2021, take our survey below and answer all that apply.

We’ll share the results in an upcoming article. (Questions or comments? Email us at community@boston.com.)

