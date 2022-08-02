Lifestyle A who’s who of Mass. power players were all at the same Cape wedding Among those involved in the star-studded ceremony were Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker looking on, Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during the wedding of Regan Communications CEO George Regan and wife Elizabeth Akeley. Handout Photo

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officiating. Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton as a co-best man. A speech during the ceremony by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

That was the scene over the weekend on Cape Cod, where George K. Regan, Chairman & CEO of Regan Communications Group, married Elizabeth Akeley in Osterville, Mass. in front of 400 guests.

The ceremony was held Saturday at Nauticus Marina, a venue owned by billionaire businessman Bill Koch, with Akeley arriving to the ceremony on a refurbished tugboat owned by Suffolk Construction CEO John Fish.

The 400 guests represented a who’s who of Massachusetts power players in real estate, politics, media, athletics, and restaurants. Along with Gov. Baker and Kraft, those directly involved in the ceremony included ushers Marty Meehan (UMass President), Willie Gross (former Boston Police Department commissioner), Ken Chandler (Newsmax Executive Editor), Rodney Collins (Mashpee Town Manager), and Scott Carline (Mashpee Police Chief).

Advertisement:

The three-day affair featured performances by blues musician James Montgomery, “Saturday Night Live” vocalist Christine “Beehive Queen” Ohlman, former U.S. Senator Scott Brown, comedian Steve Sweeney, trombonist Jiggs Whigham, and the Celebration Singers Gospel Choir.

According to the couple’s wedding website, Regan and Akeley met during the first week of the pandemic, when Regan boarded a Jet Blue flight to Palm Beach.

“Fully engaged in his typical in-flight routine of manically pressing the call buttons, a vision of loveliness approached and asked, ‘Mr. Regan, are you having a heart attack?’. When Elizabeth returned to check on him 45 minutes later, she found he still couldn’t figure out how to work his TV screen,” reads the couple’s website. “The pair laughed, talked at length, and the rest is history.”

Now then, who’s ready to read a very long list of names?

Among those who RSVPed to the star-studded nuptials were current and former politicians including Sen. Ed Markey, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Rep. Steve Lynch, Rep. Lori Trahan, Secretary of State William Galvin, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt, former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn, former Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti, Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, former Boston City Council President Bill Linehan, Massachusetts Rep. Kip Diggs, Cape & Islands DA Michael O’Keefe, former Suffolk County DA Dan Conley, former house speaker Robert DeLeo, and New Hampshire congressional candidate Gail Huff.

Advertisement:

Business magnates who scored invites included New Balance CEO Jim Davis, auto giant Herb Chambers, developer Jay Cashman, auto dealer Todd Copeland, Seaport Hotel General Manager Jim Carmody, Colonnade Hotel General Manager David Colella, former CEO of the American Skiing Company Les Otten, 99 Restaurants VP Jim Kiley, Cheers CEO Tom Kershaw, Davio’s restaurant CEO Steve Difillippo, Sal’s Pizza CEO Sal Lupoli, developer Jon Davis, former Legal Seafoods CEO Roger Berkowitz, and developer Arthur Wynn.

Rounding out the bold-faced names on the guest list were bestselling author and historian Donna Kearns Goodwin, maestro Benjamin Zander, WBZ-TV sports anchor Steve Burton, former New England Patriots guard Joe Andruzzi, former Patriots quarterback and current 98.5 The Sports Hub host Scott Zolak, former Boston Celtics player & coach M.L. Carr, former Celtics general manager Jan Volk, Woosox owner Larry Lucchino, WEEI host Greg Hill, WGBH host Emily Rooney, Boston Magazine editor Chris Vogel, Boston Herald executive editor Joe Dwinnell, veteran Boston journalist Mike Macklin, CBS legal analyst Rikki Kleiman, former WBZ general manager Mark Lund, photographer Bill Brett, and a quartet of The Boston Globe staff: Business reporter Jon Chesto, and columnists Shirley Leung, Joan Vennochi, and Larry Edelman.

Montilio’s Bakery designed the four-tiered wedding cake, while flowers were provided by Cape Cod’s Salty Florist. The bride’s dress, called “The Georgie,” was designed by Made with Love Bridal.

Advertisement:

The newlyweds will honeymoon on Nantucket.

See photos from the ceremony below.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley. – Handout Photo

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley. – Handout Photo

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.

A photo from the wedding of George Regan and Elizabeth Akeley.