Lifestyle A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Five Iron Golf will open in Boston in December. Five Iron Golf

Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.

Five Iron Golf will feature 15 custom-built TrackMan golf simulators spread over 15,000 square feet and two floors at its 1 Washington Mall space. Also on hand will be a pair of full bars with more than a dozen beers on tap, numerous widescreen TVs for gameday viewing parties, and plenty of non-golf entertainment like foosball, Golden Tee, and shuffleboard.

Five Iron Golf caters to both seasoned golfers and casual first-timers alike: In the early morning hours, you might find golfers using some of the company’s impressive tracking technology to hone their drives or improve their putting stroke before heading to the office. Come nighttime, you could find happy hour revelers at its two full-service bars, the evening’s games playing overhead, and patrons at the foosball table or enjoying simulator games like Monster Golf.

Five Iron Golf’s Baltimore location.

According to Five Iron Golf Boston General Manager Seamus O’Sullivan, who grew up in the Boston area and is relocating from the company’s Philadelphia branch, he’s hosted everyone from scratch golfers to people who have never touched a club before.

“We get so many people where it’s their first-ever experience with golf,” O’Sullivan said. “They’ve never even watched it on TV. To help them enjoy their first interaction with the sport, that’s pretty cool.”

Five Iron also offers monthly memberships, simulator leagues, and lessons for those who want to improve their swing without the performance anxiety of a country club atmosphere.

“It’s great to see how quickly new golfers can get hooked when they’re in an accepting environment,” O’Sullivan said. “You don’t have to wear a polo. You don’t have to tuck your shirt in. You don’t have to worry about holding up the group behind you. Nobody really feels judged when they’re in here.”

Ahead of Five Iron Golf’s December opening, guests can book a simulator, golf lesson, event, and learn more about the location on the company’s website.