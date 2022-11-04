Lifestyle Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023 The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Topgolf will open its first Massachusetts location in Canton in 2023. Handout

Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023.

The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a goal of opening its doors in late 2023.

The three-story venue will have 90 hitting bays, each equipped with heaters, fans, and the company’s Toptracer technology.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for golf fans in Boston, with Topgolf’s announcement coming on the heels of Five Iron Golf announcing its impending opening in Downtown Crossing in December and the grand opening of indoor mini-golf venue Puttshack in the Seaport.

In addition to the main attraction of its golf games, Topgolf in Canton will also feature a full menu of food and drinks, live music, year-round family programming, and access to both a rooftop terrace and outdoor patio.

Located just off I-95 at 777 Dedham St., approximately 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston, the Topgolf facility will be built on the location of the former Cumberland Farms manufacturing and distribution facility.

“We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to finally have an answer to that question,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a press release. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to join the Canton community and can’t thank the town enough for their support along the way.”

News of the groundbreaking coincided with the arrival of “Topgolf Live” at Fenway Park, where Bostonians can enjoy a traveling version of the company’s virtual golf game at the home of the Red Sox.

Topgolf, which merged with Callaway in early 2021, currently has 70 locations worldwide.

According to a press release, Topgolf expects its Canton location to create 400 jobs, a move hailed by the town’s Select Board chair, John Connolly.

“It’s with great excitement and pleasure that I welcome Topgolf to our community,” he said. “This project will have a significant economic impact to the town of Canton through the creation of jobs and increased tax revenue to support our schools and municipal services, in addition to the environmental and aesthetic benefits of cleaning up a blighted site.”