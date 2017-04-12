Phish drummer running for board seat in his Maine hometown

AP,
6:18 PM
Phish drummer Jon Fishman, in March 2010. —Peter Kramer / AP

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (AP) — The drummer for the jam band Phish is running for office in his hometown in Maine.

Jon Fishman obtained the necessary paperwork and returned his nominating petitions this week in hopes of getting on the June ballot to run for the Board of Selectmen in Lincolnville. He’s one of several candidates vying for a pair of open seats on the board.

Fishman and his wife have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade. The family lives on a farm.

Fishman and his wife, Briar Fishman, are opening a store that will sell general merchandise and have tables for dining. His wife also serves on the local school committee.

Fishman is a supporter of independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. But Maine municipal elections are nonpartisan.

