Vermont bar changes name after intense pressure from LGBT community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a Winooski gay bar is changing the name after months of controversy.

Craig McGaughan was subjected to criticism when he announced in March he was naming the bar “Mister Sister.” McGaughan saw the term as inclusive but some critics contended it’s a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

The new name is “The Bridge Club.”

The Burlington Free Press reports that McGaughan posted on Facebook that he hopes people see humor in the new name and a nod to the historic Winooski Bridge. He also wrote that the name recognizes “the camaraderie and necessity in building bridges.”

Among the critics of the Mister Sister moniker was the Pride Center of Vermont, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.