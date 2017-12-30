MBTA offering free rides for New Year’s Eve revelers

BOSTON (AP) — New Year’s Eve revelers can catch a free ride thanks to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The MBTA is providing free service for all forms of transportation from 8 p.m. Sunday until the end of service.

Take the T this New Year's Eve! Fares will not be collected on #MBTA services after 8 PM on Sunday, December 31. Check out the late-night service schedule: https://t.co/0IgmuXdqOa pic.twitter.com/kSkQo4CeFi — MBTA (@MBTA) December 30, 2017

Police and transportation officials are encouraging partiers to remain sober if driving, use a designated driver or take public transportation. Massachusetts State Police say troopers will be on the lookout for impaired and dangerous drivers.

The 18 MassDOT service plazas will also be helping drivers stay alert by handing out free coffee from 10 p.m. on Sunday through 5 a.m. on Monday.