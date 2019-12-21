Boston pub crawl turns into surprise holiday wedding

Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley wowed 150 guests with a unique twist.

About 150 guests attended Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley's wedding.
About 150 guests attended Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley's wedding in Boston on Saturday, Dec. 14. –Courtesy Katie Grillo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
1:15 PM

When 150 of Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley’s friends and family showed up for their annual pub crawl, most guests thought it was simply another year of their favorite “roaming” holiday party.

But on the second stop of the crawl (The Ginger Man), a friend in the know made a surprise announcement.

“Our friend Dave dressed up as Charles Dickens, read from a scroll, and unveiled our wedding would be taking place in one hour’s time,” Grillo recalled in an interview with Boston.com.

Thirteen elves, Grillo’s bridesmaids, ran the show while Grillo and Brierley transformed from pub crawl hosts to bride and groom.

Advertisement

“Mark went to set up the ceremony, and I went to a hotel to literally transform from elf to bride,” Grillo said.

At around 3:30 p.m., after a drink at Central Wharf, guests filed on the Greenway outside of Rings Fountain. Grillo hid in a nearby parking garage with her dad, who walked her down the aisle.

“That’s when we got everyone singing ‘Winter Wonderland,'” Brierley recalled. As the crowd sang, “He’ll say are you married? We’ll say, no man,” friend of the couple Brett Kratchman, dressed in an inflatable snowman suit, shouted from the back, “I can do the job while I’m in town.” He shuffled to the front and officiated the wedding. “It was perfect,” Brierley laughed.

“I’m still in shock we pulled it off,” Grillo said. “It is not easy trying to put together a surprise pub crawl outdoor wedding in the middle of December without telling about half of the guests, the city of Boston, or any of your venues, but by some miracle, we got all the laughs, beauty, and surprises we hoped for.”

Brierley and Grillo, residents of Somerville, got engaged in October 2018.

“Mark’s aunt and uncle did a surprise wedding way back when,” Grillo said. “We always had in our mind how cool that was.”

Advertisement

The following June, they decided they’d host a surprise wedding of their own at the 12th annual holiday pub crawl.

“A lot of our friends and family go anyways,” Brierley said. “We thought it’d be a really fun and unique. We’ve been to a ton of weddings, and wanted ours to stand out a bit.”

“We’re not traditional people, but the pub crawl is a tradition of ours,” Grillo said.

They baited guests with the idea that it’d be the last bar crawl.

“We told people that was going to be the last year. But I don’t know, now that we’ve pulled it off, it can’t be,” Grillo said. “Instead of a 13th annual pub crawl, maybe it’ll be a first annual wedding anniversary party.”

TOPICS: Local Weddings Holiday
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Books
20 of the best books of the last decade, according to Boston librarians December 20, 2019 | 2:48 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016 file photo, former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez listens during a status conference before his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. A wrongful death suit by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, the two men Hernandez had been accused of killing in 2012, was settled on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Hernandez was acquitted in the criminal murder trial in 2017, but hanged himself in prison just days later while serving a life sentence for for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez
An Aaron Hernandez documentary is coming to Netflix next month December 20, 2019 | 1:56 PM
arsenal yards
Watertown
Here's what's open and what’s still to come at Arsenal Yards December 20, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Love Letters
After one good date, should I try to reconnect? December 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
CHRISTMAS ON FILM
12 must-see holiday movies set in New England December 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE WOMEN.
'Little Women'
A 'new classic': What critics have to say about 'Little Women' December 19, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Love Letters
He lies to avoid upsetting me December 19, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler on shooting hoops with Kevin Garnett, getting punched in the face for 'Uncut Gems' December 18, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
My job search was delayed after college – can I still make it? Elaine Varelas provides encouragement December 18, 2019 | 9:42 AM
Love Letters
How I feel days after the long-distance breakup December 18, 2019 | 6:55 AM
10/12/2018 BOSTON, MA Mia Wallach (cq) (center) danced as participants listened to music on wireless headphones during a silent disco held at Hubweek in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for STAT)
MUSIC
This year's top 10 rock albums from artists that Boston loves December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The Bachelor
A Wellesley woman will compete on 'The Bachelor' December 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Music
5 concerts that are selling out fast December 17, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Love Letters
What’s the next step with my roommate? December 17, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Love Letters
Listen to Season 3, Episode 8 of the Love Letters podcast December 17, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Under pressure from a conservative advocacy group, The Hallmark Channel had pulled several ads that featured same-sex couples. On Sunday, the channel reversed its decision.
COMMERCIAL CONTROVERSY
In reversal, Hallmark will reinstate same-sex marriage ads December 16, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Love Letters
I didn’t know he was polyamorous December 16, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Fayston Maple Imperial Stout pours like motor oil and tastes sticky sweet, owing to nearly two gallons of Vermont Maple Syrup per barrel.
beer
8 cold-weather beers to drink this winter December 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Adam Sandler
What critics have to say about 'Uncut Gems' December 13, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Love Letters
I’m having trouble leaving home for my boyfriend December 13, 2019 | 8:45 AM
books hanging as decoration, Porto, Portugal
Books
We asked for the best books you read in 2019. You answered. December 12, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Love Letters
We’re still hiking together December 12, 2019 | 9:03 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How do I make my resume sound authentic? Elaine Varelas provides insight December 11, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Love Letters
I found dating apps on my boyfriend’s phone December 11, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Alice, a television situation comedy, originally broadcast on CBS.
Obituary
Philip McKeon, "Tommy" on '80s sitcom "Alice," dies at 55 December 10, 2019 | 9:55 PM
Love Letters
‘I’m really, really into this guy I work with’ December 10, 2019 | 9:03 AM
Awards Season
2020 Golden Globe nominations: How movies and shows with local ties fared December 9, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Movies
Ryan Reynolds turns Boston into a giant video game in "Free Guy" trailer December 9, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Movies
Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett wowed the crowd at the ‘Uncut Gems’ premiere December 9, 2019 | 11:15 AM
Entertainment
Complete list of the Golden Globe nominations December 9, 2019 | 10:05 AM