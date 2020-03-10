What’s the best way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston?

After you let the news sink in that the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled, you’ll remember that Boston is still America’s most Irish city: We will find a way to celebrate. Even for those who don’t typically rush to find a spot on Broadway every year, the opportunity to don a little shamrock hat and down a pint of Guinness is often too good to pass up. So we want to know, what will you be doing on the day that the city turns green and gold?

Do you have tickets for one of the Dropkick Murphys’ annual Boston concerts? Or do you have the scoop on a local pub that does the best corned beef and cabbage in the city?

Advertisement

Fill out the survey below, drop me a note at madelaine.millar@boston.com, or let us know in the comments and your response may be featured in an upcoming Boston.com article.

