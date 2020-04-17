Think you have the best Boston accent? Send us a video to prove it.

Park the car...where?

Good Will Hunting
Cole Hauser, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in "Good Will Hunting," a movie famous for its Boston accents. –Miramax Films
By
April 17, 2020 | 7:48 PM

There’s something magical about the Boston accent. Watch as we make our ‘r’s disappear! See us transmogrify our ‘ahs’ into ‘aws’! If your dialect has that special touch, Boston.com wants to hear from you.

In case you’re not keeping up with the social media trends of the distant lands beyond Connecticut, the #BestNYAccent challenge has recently blown up on Instagram for our friends down in New York City. In a demonstration of solidarity with our fellow non-rhotic northerners, we’re inspired to find the best accents that our own city and region has to offer.

Send a short clip of yourself explaining what a frappe is or recalling your all-time favorite Bruins play — or anything else — to community@boston.com, and it may be featured in a future Boston.com article and video.

Use profanity if you must — Matt Damon acknowledges you can’t really do a proper Boston accent without swearing — but note that we will bleep it out. Make sure to tell us your full name and what town or neighborhood you’re from in both the video and email.

TOPICS: Local Massachusetts

