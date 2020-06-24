Are fireworks going off in your neighborhood?

It’s nonstop. Every night. Residents across Boston have been complaining for weeks about late night fireworks. The police have been attempting to respond to complaints and recently confiscated a large quantity of fireworks from a UHaul van in Dorchester, but the loud pops don’t appear to be slowing down. Boston’s 311 reporting service currently has over 1,600 open reports about the issue from the last five days alone.

“The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public that illegal fireworks pose significant dangers to the safety of our residents and their property and do not belong in our communities,” officials said in a recent statement.

