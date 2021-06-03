Local Is it getting loud in your neighborhood, too? Let us know. Are you fed up or welcoming the signs of life? The Boston skyline, March 30, 2021. Kayan Szymczak/The New York Times

If you’re looking for a sign that the weekend is upon us, in some Boston neighborhoods all you have to do is wait for the sounds of partying to begin.

In South Boston, where residents say rowdy parties start like clockwork every Thursday night and last well into Sunday evening, things have gotten so bad that Boston city councilors are demanding action by moving the city’s noise curfew from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. and issuing greater fines.

They bring loud music, piles of trash, public urination, and worse. Some residents and council members fear the parties will only spread as the city reopens. City councilor Ed Flynn said last month during a public hearing on the issue that Boston police had received 600 calls during one recent weekend alone.

The parties have raged on throughout the pandemic, creating concerns that they would be super-spreader events, but this is a problem council members say started long before the pandemic.

With many eager to spend time with friends and loved ones again, some might take the increased number of parties as a good sign that we are coming out of a pandemic-induced shell. For some residents of the neighborhoods where these parties are taking place, however, they’re just a sign of disrespect.

“Saturday afternoon on Broadway is like the Vegas strip,” one resident said at the virtual hearing. “This is a community … this is a neighborhood. It’s not a college campus. It’s not a frat house. It’s not a resort. It’s just out of control.”

Have you noticed an uptick of loud partying in your neighborhood? We want to hear from Boston.com readers about their thoughts on noise levels where they live. Maybe you’re already fed up and worried about what the rest of the summer will bring or maybe you think it’s nothing compared to the constant string of fireworks from the earlier days of the pandemic.

Let us know your thoughts by filling out the form below or e-mailing us at [email protected], and we’ll feature your response in a future article.

