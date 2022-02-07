Local There’s a TikTok battle brewing over whether Boston should be ‘romanticized’ Snow-covered Beacon Hill or slush-soaked masks? Snow falls outside a picturesque Beacon Hill home. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A battle about whether or not to “romanticize” Boston is brewing on TikTok. Blows are being traded back and forth in video form, garnering some viral attention, and a lot of salty comments.

“Your sign to move to Boston,” reads the text across a TikTok video from user cornersofboston. Behind the lettering, clips play of picturesque Boston streets lined with brownstones dusted with fresh snow. But is that really an accurate representation of a Boston winter?

The TikTok account is getting up to half a million views on videos that, in the words of their creator, “romanticize Boston.”

The videos on the account range from artistically shot pseudo-profiles of local coffee shops to golden hour views of Boston Common. Another popular video shows tightly cropped moments of patrons in the Boston Public Library courtyard.

However, the focus on glimmering brick and fresh lattes has some Boston TikTok users outside of Beacon Hill calling foul. TikTok user eleven.twelve gained over a million views on a video that shows what a more ordinary Boston experience looks like.

Instead of the light dusting of snow covering cobblestone streets, an “unromanticized” view of Boston shows the city’s grittier side: used masks sitting in pools of winterized slush by the side of the road, Dunkin’ cups overflowing from poorly managed trash bins, and snow that never seems to melt.

However, despite some looking for Boston’s worst, there are plenty of TikTok creators still showing off the highlights. More often than not, the response to detractors is more clips of what the naysayers are missing.

“Different perspectives,” wrote TikTok user dannykfilms.