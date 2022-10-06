Local Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did. Which local haunts host the most ghosts? SALEM, MA - 10/31/2020 People dressed in ghost costumes walk along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall in Salem in October 2020. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state.

A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings.

The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost sightings. The study details six places in the town that are believed to be haunted, including the old Boott Cotton Mill, where people reported apparitions of old mill workers fatally injured on the job; the Lowell Cemetery, where mourners have spotted the ghost of Clara Bonney Lily, known as “Witch Bonney;” and the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, which apparently has its own Phantom of the Opera.

Taking the other two spots in the top three are New Bedford and North Attleboro, with 54 and 23 sightings, respectively.

New Bedford is the setting for a 2005 episode of “Ghost Hunters,” when a paranormal investigation team is called in to scope out the city Armory. In a spooky twist, a crew member quit after a cold hand knocked him to the ground.

Since the 1960s, residents of North Attleboro, (and neighboring town Attleboro) have reported a mysterious red-headed hitchhiker — but when drivers stop to pick him up, he disappears.

Next on the list is Ware, which is home to an apparently haunted cemetery, and Chicopee, whose residents have reported several haunted houses. The towns had 22 sightings each.

Other towns on the list include Malden, Danvers, and Brockton, with 20 sightings each. Malden residents have spotted a ghost with a striking resemblance to John Candy’s Uncle Buck. In Danvers, there have been reports of a haunted hospital. Brockton’s Heavyweight Champion Rocky Marciano is said to haunt his childhood home.

Whitman and Orange, with 19 sightings each, round out the list. In 2019, a Whitman family who claimed their home was haunted by the spirits of a man and a little girl were featured on an episode of “Ghost Brothers.” Last on the list, Orange’s Town Hall has been the site of several spirit sightings.

While Salem didn’t crack the top ten terrifying towns, it’s still a popular Halloween destination, attracting visitors from New England and beyond.