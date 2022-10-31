Local Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem

Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes.

The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.

Here are the best moments from Salem this year, filled with tricks, treats, and plenty of “Hocus Pocus.”

The streets of Salem were packed with people Oct. 31. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Revelers dress as the Sanderson sisters from one of Salem’s many claims to fame, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Elvis takes a phone call on the Salem Common on the day before Halloween. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Canine and human visitors gather for the Salem Witches’ Magic Circle. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

3-year-old Brystal Benton, of Delaware (C) looked up at Arielle Kaplan who was dressed as Princess Anna from Frozen (L) before the start of The Good Witch Parade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Two Pennywises and a Georgie from Stephen King’s “It.” Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

John Bouchard, of Danvers, led a flock of flamingos through Salem on the day before Halloween. “I’m almost 80 and I’m gonna do this until I can’t walk.” Bouchard said of the group costume. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

More inflatable fun: A man rides a blow-up dinosaur through the streets of Salem. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Visitors join hands in the Salem Witches’ Magic Circle. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

People took to the streets wearing their Halloween best in Salem the day before Halloween. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A woman dressed as Jigsaw from “Saw” rides through Salem’s Essex Street. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A reveler dressed as a devil stands on Essex Street on Halloween. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Some dress in intricate costumes for the Salem Witches’ Magic Circle. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

A clown couple stands together on Essex Street. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

More costumed revelers make their way through Salem’s streets. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

An evil clown smiles for his close-up on Essex Street. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Visitors in “Beetlejuice”-inspired costumes stand outside a Salem store. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Two women in classic witch regalia finish some shopping in Salem. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images