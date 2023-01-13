Local Craig Melvin attempts a Boston accent while in town for ‘Embrace’ unveiling The NBC 'Today' anchor had some fun while reporting on the new sculpture on Boston Common.

NBC “Today” anchor Craig Melvin had some fun with local broadcast journalists during his recent time in Boston, practicing a Boston accent and sharing his favorite time to visit the city in between reporting on the new Embrace Memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Melvin chatted with NBC Boston anchors Latoyia Edwards and Raul Martinez while standing beside the 22-foot bronze statue on Boston Common, “The Embrace,” which depicts the hands and arms of the Kings in a hug. Martinez posted video of the exchange on social media on Friday.

“This is going to transform Boston,” Melvin said about the memorial. “I don’t say it lightly. Seriously, it’s going to transform Boston. It’s an amazing piece of art. And the story behind it is even more amazing.”

Caught up with @TODAYshow's @craigmelvin & this morning catch his story on The Embrace monument which honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King.

Also watch @NBC10Boston from 12-3 & we’ve got the @EmbraceBOS unveiling with @LatoyNBCBoston as your emcee! pic.twitter.com/JDQyKf3mQ8 — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) January 13, 2023

When Martinez asked Melvin what he thinks of Boston, he said, “I like Boston a lot.”

But he prefers certain seasons in Boston over others.

“Every time I visit Boston, I visit during the winter,” Melvin said. “I love Boston in the spring and summer. Which is fine. Spring and summer Boston, that’s my favorite Boston.”

“So come back,” Edwards said. “We’ll take care of you.”

Edwards couldn’t resist asking Melvin to attempt a Boston accent.

Melvin good-naturedly gave it a shot, repeating “Pahk ya cah, pahk ya cah.”

“Pretty good,” said Martinez, adding, “First timer.”