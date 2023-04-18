Local John Cena donates autographed Kowloon sneakers worn at WrestleMania back to Kowloon The Saugus-Cena sneaker saga has reached its conclusion.

Kowloon Restaurant got a special delivery from a famous face Tuesday.

Wrestler, actor, and West Newbury native John Cena sported a pair of Kowloon kicks at Wrestlemania 39 earlier this month. And this week he personally thanked the restaurant, sending the custom Air Force Ones back to the iconic Saugus eatery, complete with a signature and a handwritten letter.

Thank you very much @JohnCena for the surprise delivery! pic.twitter.com/ZIMbfiPnUv — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) April 18, 2023

The limited edition sneakers were created by the North Shore restaurant and local artist Sway in order to raise money for area non-profits. The restaurant thanked Cena for his support on Twitter April 1, attaching photos of the Wrestlemania match.

Kowloon announced last year that the family-owned restaurant is downsizing, going from around 1,200 seats to 350 in order to make space for two residential buildings.

As for Cena, the wrestler recently made headlines when his name appeared in the cast list for the highly anticipated “Barbie” film, despite not appearing in the trailer (or maybe we just couldn’t see him).