Take a look at Boston’s Pride month and summer concert schedule

It’s almost Pride month, and with the completion of renovations to City Hall Plaza, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office has also planned a summer full of art, music, dancing, beer, and more from June to September.

“The renovation of City Hall Plaza has transformed it into a welcoming, accessible civic space for all, and we are so excited to usher in a new series of programming by starting with a celebration of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community,” Wu said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing residents and visitors gather together on the Plaza and experience the space in a new, joyful way.”

June events

City of Boston PRIDE Kickoff: June 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — This event will feature the unveiling of Portraits of Pride, a photography project that highlights LGBTQ+ leaders and will remain on the plaza for the month of June. The event will also include a flag-raising and performances by drag artists such as Big Body Kweeng, Neon Calypso, Patty Bourrée, and others.

Trans Resistance March and Festival: June 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Franklin Park Playstead — This free festival celebrating trans pride will begin with a march from the Stonybrook T station to the Franklin Park Playstead. At the park, there will be music, food, and community organization tables.

Opening of the D&D Beer Garden: June 7 at City Hall Plaza — Beginning June 7, City Hall Plaza will house the D&D Beer Garden, which will serve up local brews made by Downtown Crossing’s Democracy Brewing and Roslindale’s Distraction Brewing. More info to come.

Boston Dyke March: June 9 at 6:30 p.m. on the Boston Common — This intersectional celebration of gender liberation will feature a march followed by musical performances.

Road to Rainbows 5K Run/Walk: June 10 at the Boston Common from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Sponsored by Boston Theater Company, this inclusive event is for all LGBTQ+ people and their supporters. Tickets range from free to $50 based on need.

Boston Pride for the People Parade and Festival: June 10 at Copley Square, the Boston Common, and City Hall Plaza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — This festival celebrating all things LGBTQ+ will begin with a parade from Copley Square to the Boston Common beginning at 11 a.m. There will be two festivals going on at the same time, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Common and at City Hall Plaza.

The Common festival will have a main entertainment stage with music, speeches, and other performances, as well as food trucks and vendors. The festival at the plaza will be for people 21+, and feature performances, dancing, vendors, beer and wine, and food trucks.

Donna Summer Disco Party: June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — This annual roller rink party honors five-time Grammy winner and Boston native Donna Summer. O’Mega Red will be performing his hit song “Angel” featuring Donna Summer, and there will be a special tribute performance by Mary Gaines Bernard, Donna Summer’s sister and longtime backing vocalist. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Open Your Heart: Immigrant Stories and Music from Boston and Beyond: June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — The live, staged event will feature stories about several youths’ journeys as immigrants or children of immigrants who came to the U.S. and landed in East Boston. The event is produced by Hoopla Productions in collaboration with the youth non-profit ZUMIX.

July Events

Boston Urban Pride’s Music and Arts Festival: July 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — Organized by Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation in collaboration with Diggity Dom, the festival will showcase local QTBIPOC emerging artists in the Boston music scene. Hosted by Amanda Shea, the festival will include performances, a variety of LGBTQ+ vendors, and several resource tables for community members.

BBG Fest: July 8 from 12 to 10 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — The inaugural BBG Fest, produced by Beats by Girlz Boston, will bring together girls, women, and non-binary people in a celebration of live music and the arts. BBG Fest aims to uplift underrepresented Boston performers and will feature a diverse lineup, including Brandie Blaze, Bad Snacks, and Mint Green.

BBG Fest will also partner with Boston Women’s Market to curate a space for local artisans to showcase their work. This free, one-day event is open to the public and to people of all ages.

5 Days of Chess: July 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — JP Chess will host four free chess workshops, followed by a chess tournament on Aug. 6.

Salsa Dance Party: July 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A deejayed family-friendly dance party. More details to come.

August Events

5 Days of Chess Tournament: Aug. 6. from 2 to 5 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — JP Chess will host a chess tournament.

R&B Dance Party: Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A deejayed family-friendly dance party. More details to come.

Activating Art: A Movement for Social Change: Aug. 17, 24, 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A series hosted by Boston Music Awards winner Amanda Shea, Activating Art centers art as a vehicle for social change. Some of the topics throughout the series will include reproductive justice, free speech, and reparations. A local non-profit will be honored and highlighted each session. More details to come.

Country Line Dancing Party: Aug. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A deejayed family-friendly dance party. More details to come.

September Events

Activating Art: A Movement for Social Change: Sept. 7, 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A series hosted by Boston Music Award winner Amanda Shea, Activating Art centers art as a vehicle for social change. Some of the topics throughout the series will include reproductive justice, free speech, and reparations. A local non-profit will be honored and highlighted each session. More details to come.

Afro Beats Dance Party: Sept. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A deejayed family-friendly dance party. More details to come.

House Music Dance Party: Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza — A deejayed family-friendly dance party. More details to come.

More events

Wu’s office said more summer events will be announced soon. For more information about events at City Hall Plaza, visit the city’s website.

For private and paid Pride events in Boston and beyond, check out GBH’s list.