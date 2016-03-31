‘Love Letters’ columnist has a book in the works

“Love Letters” columnist Meredith Goldstein has a new book due out next year titled You Should Have Called Me an Uber: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Love Letters Advice Column.

Boston Globe Media Partners and Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, have partnered to acquire and publish Globe columnist Goldstein’s newest book, according to a statement.

Goldstein’s second book, which is an account of her own struggles with romance and family, is expected to hit shelves in fall 2017. The new book will include personal stories from Goldstein’s life, plus advice on “how to cope with dating fatigue and infidelity, work romances and tired marriages, true love and true loss.”

“Writing an advice column has taught me so much about love and heartbreak and why we keep trying to make it work,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Weirdly, reading people’s problems — and hearing from commenters — has turned me into an optimist about relationships … I can’t wait to share lessons and backstory in this book. I’m also excited to tell readers how much sex I was not having while reading their letters.”

Goldstein has written the Love Letters blog for seven years. It appears online at Boston.com Monday through Friday, and in print in The Boston Globe three days a week.

